Prof. Robert Ko is a Professor of Life Science at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), Hong Kong. He is also the Principal Researcher of the Hong Kong Traditional Chinese Medicine Research Center at HKUST. Prof. Ko works in the research area of Chinese Medicine (CM) and is known for applying molecular and cell biology technique to the study of Chinese tonifying herbs. His research output (over 200 research papers and book chapters, and 3 edited books) has been published in both pharmacological and CM journals. Prof. Ko’s latest research interest is antioxidant mechanism(s) of Chinese tonifying herbs with focus on the regulation of cellularmitochondrial glutathione redox status. The investigation of pharmacological basis of YangQi-invigoration in CM is his other research expertise.