Dr. Troy L. Ott is a Professor of Reproductive Biology and Associate Director of the Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences at Penn State. He holds a courtesy appointment in the Department of Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences. Dr. Ott received his B.S. in Animal Production from Penn State in 1984. He completed his Master of Science degree at Auburn University and the Doctoral degree at the University of Florida. Following graduation, he spent 6 years as a Research Scientist in the Center for Animal Biotechnology at Texas A&M University before joining the faculty at the University of Idaho, Department of Animal and Veterinary Science in 1998. Dr. Ott returned to Penn State in 2006 and helped form the Center for Reproductive Biology and Health. Dr. Ott’s research focuses on issues of animal food production, fertility regulation, immunology and the physiology of early pregnancy with a primary focus on the signaling between the embryo, uterus and circulating immune cells. Dr. Ott is inventor or co-inventor on 4 patents related to his research and he is actively engaged in efforts to commercialize novel diagnostic technologies to aid farmers in managing reproduction and animal health. He has published over 95 scientific papers and review articles, 9 book chapters as well as co-editing a book on Reproductive Genomics in Domestic Animals. In addition, he developed and mentored the “Let’s Eat!” Distinguished Honors Faculty program designed to engage Penn State Schreyer Honors scholars in issues related to food production and feeding the growing world population sustainably. His research has been funded by the USDA, NIH, and industry.