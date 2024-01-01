1988: Diplom at TU Munich, aerospace engineering (Thesis at Caltech, USA) 1988-90: Payload engineer at Kayser-Threde GmbH, Munich 1990-94: Ph.D. in planetary sciences, TU Munich 1994-97: Max Planck Institut für Aeronomie, Katlenburg-Lindau: Technical manager for space-based cameras 1997 to 2022: European Space Agency, Noordwijk, The Netherlands. Space-based cameras, science ground segments for planetary missions; building up ESA's Planetary Defence Office dealing with the asteroid impact threat. Since 2015: Lecturer at the TU Munich