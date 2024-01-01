Profile

Petra Paloniemi

School of Northern Well-Being and Services, Lapland University of Applied Sciences

    Bio

    Petra Paloniemi is a Senior Lecturer in Tourism at Lapland University of Applied Sciences, in Rovaniemi, Finland. She is a Master of Social Sciences, majoring in Tourism Marketing. Currently, she is writing her Ph.D. in the area of Value Co-creation on Digital platforms at the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Lapland. Her teaching and research interests are in the areas of sustainable tourism, hospitality, marketing, value co-creation, and tourism experiences. In addition to her role as Senior Lecturer, Petra works as a specialist in a variety of regional, national, and international tourism-related projects that are co-funded by the EU. Petra has many years of practical experience working in the tourism field in various companies. ORCID iD: https://orcid.org/0000-0002-3000-223X

    Courses - English

    Sustainable high-end tourism

