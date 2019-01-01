Dr Sebastiaan Heidt is an associate professor working in the laboratory of Transplantation Immunology of Leiden University Medical Center, the Netherlands. After obtaining his PhD at Leiden University on the characterization of B cells in relation to organ transplantation in 2010, he worked as a postdoctoral scientist in the Transplant Research Immunology Group at the University of Oxford for two years. His main research interests are the various roles of B cells in organ transplantation, the formation and detection of HLA-specific memory B cells and immune monitoring of transplant recipients. Besides his role as a scientist, he is also managing director of the Eurotransplant Reference Laboratory, where special programs for highly immunized transplant patients are run, as well as quality control of histocompatibility and immunogenetics laboratories within and outside the Eurotransplant region.