Profile

Cees van Kooten

Professor

    Bio

    Cees van Kooten (1963) is Professor in Experimental Nephrology & Transplant Immunology at the Leiden University Medical Center. He is trained as an immunologist and performed his PhD research at the Bloodbank Sanquin (Amsterdam, the Netherlands). After fellowships at the department of Clinical Immunology (Göteborg, Sweden) and the Immunological Research Institute of Schering Plough (Dardilly, France), in 1995 he joined the department of Nephrology in Leiden. Since 2004 he is heading the immunological research laboratory of the department of Nephrology-Internal Medicine. In the past decade his research has been focussing on various aspects of innate immunity in transplant rejection and renal inflammation, including macrophages and dendritic cells and the role of the complement system. In the past years he has been actively involved in several national and European collaborative project and currently he is coordinating a consortium supported by the Dutch Kidney Foundation. He has been board member and treasurer of the Dutch Society for Immunology and member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Dutch Kidney Foundation. Next to his research activities, he is actively involved in teaching programs at the University Leiden, ranging from bachelor courses in Medicine and Biomedical Sciences till post-graduate PhD education. He is chairman of the Exam Committee of the Master Biomedical Sciences.

    Courses

    Clinical Kidney, Pancreas and Islet Transplantation

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder