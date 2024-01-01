Ashok Lall graduated from the University of Cambridge U.K. in Architecture & Fine Arts and obtained the Architectural Association Diploma in 1970. His architectural firm (estd. 1981) is committed to an architectural practice based on the principles of environmental sustainability and social responsibility. The firm has won a number of awards and its work has been published widely. Engaged in architectural education since 1990, he has developed curricula and teaching methods to address environmental issues. He has been an active member of institutions and groups promoting awareness and building competence in sustainable design of buildings. His current interest is in developing strategies for sustainable urban development in the context of rapid urbanization, with a special focus on affordable housing.