Profile

Woody Lewenstein

Using math and statistics to get meaning from data science

    Bio

    I'm a mathematician and statistician with experience in the fields of economics, politics, sports analytics, and betting markets. As a teacher, I've taught 1000s of students in some of the UK's top-performing schools and 10,000s of students online. Alongside this, I work with businesses to train their staff in mathematical skills, such as statistics, data analysis and mathematical software packages. I'm particularly interested in supporting people who work in data-driven industries in understanding statistical and mathematical concepts in relation to their work.

    Courses - English

    Ace the Computer Science Interview: Strategies for Success

