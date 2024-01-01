I'm a mathematician and statistician with experience in the fields of economics, politics, sports analytics, and betting markets. As a teacher, I've taught 1000s of students in some of the UK's top-performing schools and 10,000s of students online. Alongside this, I work with businesses to train their staff in mathematical skills, such as statistics, data analysis and mathematical software packages. I'm particularly interested in supporting people who work in data-driven industries in understanding statistical and mathematical concepts in relation to their work.