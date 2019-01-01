Dr Volkert A.L. Huurman (1979) works as a Transplant Surgeon at the Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC). He studied Medicine at Leiden University, from which he graduated in 2004. After this he conducted scientific research, both at the Transplantation Research Center of Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Harvard Medical School) and at the Department of Surgery of the LUMC. This led to his PhD thesis on the influence of immune factors on survival of pancreas and islet grafts in 2009. He was trained as a surgeon in Leiden and The Hague from 2007 to 2013, and subsequently did a fellowship in Transplant and Hepatobiliary Surgery at the LUMC. Presently, he is involved in both clinical patient care, scientific research focusing on outcome of pancreas and kidney transplantation and education of transplantation specialist nurses, medical students and surgical trainees.