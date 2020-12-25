Profile

Farah yousef

Marketing Executive

Bio

I am a Marketing Executive for a Tech company. I graduated with a marketing and innovation degree and then got my masters degree in Marketing. I have 5 years working experience and throughout my years of work and studying I managed to learn many skills on many tools that I enjoy teaching other people how to use them. I believe in the importance of developing our skills to make our jobs easier using the many tools and software's provided for free. I love teaching and helping as many people that i can around the world.

Courses

Microsoft Excel تصور البيانات باستخدام

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder