I am a Marketing Executive for a Tech company. I graduated with a marketing and innovation degree and then got my masters degree in Marketing. I have 5 years working experience and throughout my years of work and studying I managed to learn many skills on many tools that I enjoy teaching other people how to use them. I believe in the importance of developing our skills to make our jobs easier using the many tools and software's provided for free. I love teaching and helping as many people that i can around the world.