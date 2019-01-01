Profile

Arnaud Cruiziat

Director, Commodities Structuring for Americas

    Bio

    Arnaud is responsible for the commodities structuring activities in the Americas region. He joined SG in 2011 in Europe initially working on European Sales and Structuring on Energy and soon after he was appointed co-head of gas, power and coal sales and trading. In that role, he developed the bank’s structuring capabilities around commodities contracts and physical assets with a view to provide structured hedging and alternative financing. He was involved in various tolling contracts as well as in advisory roles for transmission lines, power generation project financing and gas storage from a commodity hedging and risk management perspective. Before that, Arnaud was with ENGIE (formerly GDF Suez) energy trading venture in Paris, first as Chief Operating Officer and then as Head of structuring, providing the Utility and its customers with solutions on LNG, Power and Gas as well as oil hedging and optimization. Arnaud holds a Master in political economics from the University of Sorbonne, an MBA and post graduate degree in Finance from ESSEC business school in Paris.

    Courses

    Global Financing Solutions (by EDHEC and Société Générale)

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder