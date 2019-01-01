Arnaud is responsible for the commodities structuring activities in the Americas region. He joined SG in 2011 in Europe initially working on European Sales and Structuring on Energy and soon after he was appointed co-head of gas, power and coal sales and trading. In that role, he developed the bank’s structuring capabilities around commodities contracts and physical assets with a view to provide structured hedging and alternative financing. He was involved in various tolling contracts as well as in advisory roles for transmission lines, power generation project financing and gas storage from a commodity hedging and risk management perspective. Before that, Arnaud was with ENGIE (formerly GDF Suez) energy trading venture in Paris, first as Chief Operating Officer and then as Head of structuring, providing the Utility and its customers with solutions on LNG, Power and Gas as well as oil hedging and optimization. Arnaud holds a Master in political economics from the University of Sorbonne, an MBA and post graduate degree in Finance from ESSEC business school in Paris.