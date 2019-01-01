Profile

Valentina Reda

PhD, Research and Academic Development

    Bio

    Valentina Reda is a PhD in Political Science. She is head of R&D operations and Strategic Partnership at the Federica Web Learning Centre of the University of Naples, Federico II (www.Federica.eu). She is responsible for the IPSAMOOC project, the first portfolio of online courses in Political Science, produced by some of the leading academics in the IPSA community. Valentina is a member of the editorial board of IPSAPortal (www.IPSAPortal.net), a study and research portal from the International Association of Political Science and is co-curator of the ePolitics section of ComPol, the Italian Review of Political Communication.

    Courses

    Smart Working: Lavoro agile e Business English

