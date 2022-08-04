Profile

Fares Ahmed

Data Engineer

Bio

Helping people make the right decision is my passion, and my data analytics skills allow me to do so like I never did before. My name is Fares El-Sayed, I am a Data Engineer at Teradata and AI Session Lead at Udacity. As you know data analytics is taking the world by storm, and hence it's the most appropriate time for you to get aboard at this field Data is the most powerful tool in the 21st century, especially when transformed into information that will yield valuable insights and interactive visualizations. Always delivering quality results with respect to strict deadlines and exceeding expectations.

Courses

تحليل البيانات باستخدام Tableau

