Learner Reviews & Feedback for Access Control Concepts by (ISC)²
About the Course
Welcome to course 3 of 5 of this Specialization, Access Control Concepts.
In Course 1, we introduced access control concepts. Now, we will take a more detailed look at the types of access control that every information security professional should be familiar with. We will discuss both physical and logical controls and how they are combined to strengthen the overall security of an organization. This is where we describe who gets access to what, why access is necessary, and how that access is managed.
After completing this course, the participant will be able to:
Select access controls that are appropriate in a given scenario.
- Relate access control concepts and processes to given scenarios.
- Compare various physical access controls.
- Describe logical access controls.
- Practice the terminology of access controls and review concepts of access controls.
Agenda
Course Introduction
Module 1: Key Concepts
Module 2: Administrative Controls
Module 3: Physical Controls
Module 4:Logical Controls
Module 5: Controls Review
This training is for IT professionals, career changers, college students, recent college graduates, advanced high school students and recent high school graduates looking to start their path toward cybersecurity leadership by taking the Certified in Cybersecurity entry-level exam.
There are no prerequisites to take the training or the exam. It is recommended that candidates have basic Information Technology (IT) knowledge. No work experience in cybersecurity or formal education diploma/degree is required....