Microsoft certifications give you a professional advantage by providing globally recognized and industry-endorsed evidence of mastering skills in digital and cloud businesses. In this course, you will prepare to take the Exam AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure.
In this course, you will refresh your knowledge of hall phases of cloud development from requirements, definition, and design; to development, deployment, and maintenance; to performance tuning and monitoring. You will test your knowledge in a practice exam mapped to all the main topics covered in the AZ-204 exam, ensuring you’re well prepared for certification success. Y
You will also get a more detailed overview of the Microsoft certification program and where you can go next in your career. You’ll also get tips and tricks, testing strategies, useful resources, and information on how to sign up for the AZ-204 proctored exam. By the end of this course, you will be ready to sign-up for and take the certification exam.
This is the last course in a program of eight courses to help prepare you to take the exam so that you can have expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. The Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure exam is an opportunity to prove knowledge expertise in designing, building, testing, and maintaining cloud applications and services on Microsoft Azure. Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam....
By Francisco M P
Mar 7, 2022
It's a great course. The contents are very complete. I recommend it.