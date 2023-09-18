Microsoft
Capstone and Practice Exam (AZ-500)
Capstone and Practice Exam (AZ-500)

This course is part of Microsoft Azure Security Engineer Associate (AZ-500) Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Implement multifactor authentication.

  • Create a resource group and a new storage account and provide access to a user.

  • Create a strategy for implementing Azure security using security groups.

  • Set up a virtual machine (VM) to host a website, allowing only HTTP and HTTPS traffic.

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

8 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

In this module, you will recap the main concepts learned and skills acquired in courses 1 to 6 about Azure security technologies. You will also attempt knowledge checks for concepts learned and skills acquired in courses 1 to 6.

What's included

32 videos8 readings7 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will be introduced to the capstone project for the Azure Security Technologies Advanced Professional Certificate program. You will be presented with the project scenario and guidelines on how to set up the project. Once the project is set up, you will attempt the peer review project and upload your submission for evaluation by your peers. Followed by your submission and peer review of submissions assigned to you, you will go through a project solution walkthrough and discuss it with your peers, if required.

What's included

2 videos1 reading1 peer review1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will attempt a program-level practice exam and learn next steps for enrolling into the AZ-500 exam in Microsoft Azure security technologies.

What's included

2 videos2 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt

