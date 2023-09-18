Capstone and Practice Exam is the seventh course in the Microsoft Azure Security Engineer Associate Professional Certificate training program. It allows you to apply the skills gained from the previous six courses and prepare for the AZ-500 exam.
Capstone and Practice Exam (AZ-500)
This course is part of Microsoft Azure Security Engineer Associate (AZ-500) Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Implement multifactor authentication.
Create a resource group and a new storage account and provide access to a user.
Create a strategy for implementing Azure security using security groups.
Set up a virtual machine (VM) to host a website, allowing only HTTP and HTTPS traffic.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
8 assignments
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your Cloud Computing expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from Microsoft
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 3 modules in this course
In this module, you will recap the main concepts learned and skills acquired in courses 1 to 6 about Azure security technologies. You will also attempt knowledge checks for concepts learned and skills acquired in courses 1 to 6.
What's included
32 videos8 readings7 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will be introduced to the capstone project for the Azure Security Technologies Advanced Professional Certificate program. You will be presented with the project scenario and guidelines on how to set up the project. Once the project is set up, you will attempt the peer review project and upload your submission for evaluation by your peers. Followed by your submission and peer review of submissions assigned to you, you will go through a project solution walkthrough and discuss it with your peers, if required.
What's included
2 videos1 reading1 peer review1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will attempt a program-level practice exam and learn next steps for enrolling into the AZ-500 exam in Microsoft Azure security technologies.
What's included
2 videos2 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt
Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Cloud Computing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.