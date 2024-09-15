Azure Cloud Services
Gain insight into Azure Compute, covering Virtual Machines, App Service, and Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS).
Explore Azure Networking, including Virtual Networks, Load Balancing, and Routes.
Gain Azure Security knowledge encompassing Identity and Access Management (IAM), Virtual Network Security Groups (NSGs), and Microsoft Sentinel.
Frequently asked questions
This program is for you:
· If you are interested in the field of cloud support or just beginning to work in cloud support related roles.
· If you want to switch or start a career in the field of cloud support.
· If you already work in cloud support, earning a Microsoft Cloud Support Associate certificate can help advance your career or help you address gaps in your knowledge, skills, and abilities.
You don’t need any background knowledge to take this Specialization. Whether you’re just starting out or a professional in a relevant field, this program can be the right fit for you.
A Coursera Specialization is a series of related courses designed to help you master a specific topic.
To complete a Specialization and earn a Specialization Certificate, you will need to:
·Complete all courses in a Specialization in the same language.
·Earn a Course Certificate for each course in the Specialization.
·Complete the Specialization's Capstone Project.