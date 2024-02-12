EDUCBA
Azure Network Troubleshooting and Governance
Azure Network Troubleshooting and Governance

This course is part of Azure Network Engineer: AZ-700 Exam Prep & Certification Specialization

Taught in English

Instructor: EDUCBA

There are 4 modules in this course

This module equips you with essential skills to address Azure network challenges. You will identify and resolve connectivity issues within Azure VMs and peered VNets, gaining expertise in troubleshooting DNS-related problems with public providers. Additionally, you'll develop skills to recognize and resolve latency issues in virtual networks, enhancing overall network performance. The module delves into troubleshooting ExpressRoute connectivity challenges, providing a comprehensive understanding and mastery of diagnostic methods. By the end, you will possess a robust set of skills to diagnose, rectify, and optimize various aspects of Azure network functionality.

This module offers comprehensive insights into Azure network security and governance. You will describe the application of Azure Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) to fortify network security, understanding its crucial role in access management. You will then demonstrate expertise in implementing Azure Firewall Manager, securing virtual hubs with advanced firewall configurations. The module also focuses on developing expertise in network governance by guiding you through the practical implementation of Azure Policy, ensuring robust compliance and effective management. By the end, you will be equipped with the knowledge and practical skills to enhance network security and governance within the Azure environment.

This module immerses you in the intricacies of Azure network migration and hybrid connectivity. You will develop expertise in Azure network migration strategies, utilizing advanced Azure Migrate tools for seamless transitions. Through hands-on demonstrations, you'll showcase mastery in implementing Azure VPN Gateway for hybrid connectivity, covering configuration and operational nuances. The module further guides you in developing troubleshooting expertise for hybrid connectivity scenarios, equipping you with the skills to identify and resolve challenges efficiently. By the end, you will be well-versed in deploying robust migration strategies, ensuring optimal performance in hybrid network environments.

This module empowers you with the skills to design and optimize Azure Network architectures. You will develop the capacity to plan and create scalable, resilient networks, ensuring robust performance. Proficiency in planning for network traffic and capacity is honed through an exploration of best practices, providing a comprehensive understanding. The module culminates in the demonstration of mastery in designing network security by comprehending and implementing security considerations. By the end, you will possess the knowledge and practical skills to architect scalable, resilient networks, plan for optimal traffic management, and enhance security within the Azure framework.

