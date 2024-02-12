Embark on an Azure Network Troubleshooting and Governance course, mastering essential skills to navigate challenges across four key modules.
Azure Network Troubleshooting and Governance
This course is part of Azure Network Engineer: AZ-700 Exam Prep & Certification Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
January 2024
19 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
This module equips you with essential skills to address Azure network challenges. You will identify and resolve connectivity issues within Azure VMs and peered VNets, gaining expertise in troubleshooting DNS-related problems with public providers. Additionally, you'll develop skills to recognize and resolve latency issues in virtual networks, enhancing overall network performance. The module delves into troubleshooting ExpressRoute connectivity challenges, providing a comprehensive understanding and mastery of diagnostic methods. By the end, you will possess a robust set of skills to diagnose, rectify, and optimize various aspects of Azure network functionality.
What's included
9 videos2 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt
This module offers comprehensive insights into Azure network security and governance. You will describe the application of Azure Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) to fortify network security, understanding its crucial role in access management. You will then demonstrate expertise in implementing Azure Firewall Manager, securing virtual hubs with advanced firewall configurations. The module also focuses on developing expertise in network governance by guiding you through the practical implementation of Azure Policy, ensuring robust compliance and effective management. By the end, you will be equipped with the knowledge and practical skills to enhance network security and governance within the Azure environment.
What's included
6 videos4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
This module immerses you in the intricacies of Azure network migration and hybrid connectivity. You will develop expertise in Azure network migration strategies, utilizing advanced Azure Migrate tools for seamless transitions. Through hands-on demonstrations, you'll showcase mastery in implementing Azure VPN Gateway for hybrid connectivity, covering configuration and operational nuances. The module further guides you in developing troubleshooting expertise for hybrid connectivity scenarios, equipping you with the skills to identify and resolve challenges efficiently. By the end, you will be well-versed in deploying robust migration strategies, ensuring optimal performance in hybrid network environments.
What's included
10 videos5 quizzes1 discussion prompt
This module empowers you with the skills to design and optimize Azure Network architectures. You will develop the capacity to plan and create scalable, resilient networks, ensuring robust performance. Proficiency in planning for network traffic and capacity is honed through an exploration of best practices, providing a comprehensive understanding. The module culminates in the demonstration of mastery in designing network security by comprehending and implementing security considerations. By the end, you will possess the knowledge and practical skills to architect scalable, resilient networks, plan for optimal traffic management, and enhance security within the Azure framework.
What's included
21 videos2 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Cloud Computing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.