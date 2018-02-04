KA
Nov 17, 2016
Really liked this course it gave me so much to learn, improve and development. One of the best course for teachers. And I would like to thanks the professors of this course. THANK YOU!
UA
Jun 25, 2020
it was excellent....i really felt myself so blessed to have access to this useful material and Professor Dennis has been a wonderful teacher throughout the journey...Thanks to him
By Victoria J H•
Feb 3, 2018
A great course that makes you aware that is not only about what you teach. It is also about looking at the environment you teach in. Its not enough to be able to deliver a well planned lesson, it is about relating that lesson to all the other outside influences. A very thought provoking and interesting course.
By pamela b•
Oct 4, 2015
i'm enjoying the courses in this spcialzation and i'm working toward a goal to complete each course to earn the final certicate in the teaching for learning specialization .
By Fareeha R•
Jan 6, 2017
'Being a Teacher' enabled me to extend my thinking to accelerate my teaching and learning abilities and creating conditions which encourage learners to want to learn.
By Mario R C R•
Jan 17, 2019
Excelente curso, me ha ayudado bastante en avanzar en mi carrera profesional. Gracias coursera.
By Valery F•
Jul 9, 2018
Gave me so extraordinary insights as to how to approach different students.
By Fernando J K P•
May 16, 2018
Very important courser for teachers around the world!
By Marie N D S M•
Nov 11, 2017
VERY GOOD
By G u•
Feb 20, 2019
good :)
By Piotr L•
May 28, 2020
A little bit disappointed with the quality of this course. The content, in general, was good and the slides were somehow informative. The lead teacher was talking about engagement but he talked like a priest in the church and got me lost a few times. Also, the sound quality was very very poor. Again, great that there are good slides to keep you up to date.
By Jenis A•
Mar 18, 2016
I have great respect for the lessons I am learning because many times we face challenges within the classroom and we always think that we must have the answers but I was humbled to realize that my very students who create these problems have the solutions.
Dr. Francis was born to be a teacher, he shares these lectures with such joy that one can only be humbles to sit at his feet and drink in the wealth of knowledge he shares with us, only for you to want to rush to your classroom and be an agent of change.
These lessons are for every parent and every teacher so that we can help our very own children and students under our care as well.
Happy learning everyone.
By Nagwa A•
Jun 29, 2017
I really enjoyed all coursera classes, one of the best platform offering courses when it comes to material, topics, communication and organization. Thank you, job well done!!
By Adi B•
Jan 27, 2022
I would sincerely like to thank professor Dennis Francis and John MacBeath, for providing valuable insights and experience, but more than anything, they gave this aspiring young teacher-to-be, words of kindness, hope, and encouragement.
All throughout these 6 weeks, however, I saw professor Francis as a true mentor, and a friend, with his mild tone and charisma that can be recognized and seen with people that mean you genuine good, and who are happy with what they are doing.
His delivery made presentations coherent and easy to follow, with posing a set of questions, along with researching outlines for the week (which I highly advise you no to skip!) that leave you spending more time that was previously envisioned.
The best word to describe it might be "food for thought" - which is to say - that this course if a valuable educational tool, whether you are a seasoned professional or just at the beginning of your journey like me.
Having people like this, and being able to take something from their knowledge, is a true blessing!
Many thanks, once again.
Adi Bencun
By Bhabes K L•
May 1, 2020
This is a splendid course for every professional teacher who wants to upgrade himself. It sensitised me more about some crucial principles of teaching approaches. It also gave me wonderful ideas of managing classes more effectively and of understanding students' profound learning. This is going to help me in being a teacher-cum-learner which will prove to be a milestone in my professional development. Thank you Coursera and dear professors.
By Ana B•
Apr 1, 2020
I liked very much the way Professor Dennis explained to us the diapositives. Another thing is that having the course by reading, watching the videos with many complimentary resources and real-live examples made me think in more pro-solutions for my teaching strategies. Finally, the flexibility that has the course with our times was wonderful.
Thank you so much professor Dennis Francis and John MacBeath
Blessings
By KHUSHWINDER K A•
Nov 18, 2016
Really liked this course it gave me so much to learn, improve and development. One of the best course for teachers. And I would like to thanks the professors of this course. THANK YOU!
By Vannisastantin W•
Jul 26, 2020
I actually resented the teaching of Dr Francis at the beginning, especially when he was introducing punishment and discipline at the beginning and his informing about racism and other forms of misdealing with differences in education.
I reckoned that his was only giving negative sides of punishment and said something relatively absolute about punishment, say, "if punished, there could be a superficial sense of willingness to learn". He only emphasised how bad punishments could do and brought up no benefits of punishment, which could mislead an idea, "punishment is definitely not advised under any circumstances", which is probably not what he meant.
When he was talking about race, he also talked like what I would hear everyday. White students are privileged... There was only talking about how races of colours are disadvantaged, and there was no example of how white students may be disadvantaged for being white as well, say, a general prejudice against white students abusing the term "white privilege", which is actually happening in daily situations in Australia. He brought up many good points to reflect on, but they are the points that have been talked about, in fact, even hated against in daily lives. And one could assume that this kind of pointing out the defects without laying out the merits of something would indirectly encourage extreme behaviours such as hatred and conflict.
However, as I progressed into the last bit of the course, I realised, some of these things I expected to hear actually was planned out in the latter half of the course. How ignorant I was overthinking about this at the beginning!
Professor Francis' teaching is relatively comprehensive and insightful. The content is well appreciated. The only reason why I did not mark 5 stars is because the recording quality is not as ideal as one would expect for an online lecture.
By Manish P•
Apr 22, 2022
The course is designed by keeping in mind the 'Learning' rather than 'Teaching' and being a firm believer of facilitating the learning rather than lecturing, I enjoyed every bit of all the course material right from the 24 Presentations, YouTube Video and external readings to the Assignments, Reviewing Peer Assignments to the Quizzes at the end of each topic/week for the assessment of what is learnt.
Overall, it proved to be a Measure of what I thought I knew about Teaching and a Tin Opener for all my underlying strengths and weaknesses but, fortunately, there was not any Warning sign for me, at least! This course deserves to be a part of Teacher’s Training that takes place at any part of the world in any form and at any level because Teachers need to understand the Philosophy of Learning rather than cultural constraints and political parameters which would always be there. ‘Learning’ is too important and universal to happen beyond all of that.
A great effort and Kudos to all the Team who has put together this course and Dr. Dennis Francis for being the lighthouse and the epitome of teacher as a facilitator whose subtle and generous mannerism makes even the ‘lectures’ enjoyable! The pedagogy is very well thought of starting from the structure to the duration of all the sessions and MCQs in the Quiz that really put the learning and knowledge to the test. I tried to score maximum in all tests but had to take the last Sixth Week test many times to score a 100!
Great job, I enjoyed being a part of it wholeheartedly and although I finished the SIX Week Course in TWO Weeks, it was not a Crash Course… I made most of every moment of learning, I believe!
Thank you very much and all the best as I look forward to recommending it to my peers!
By Doyin E•
Nov 11, 2020
I have thoroughly enjoyed taking this course, it has been aptly informative and engaging. I particularly enjoyed writing the essays because the topics keep you constantly evaluating yourself and reflecting on your practices as a seasoned teacher; and new or intending teachers are also able to get an in-depth understanding of the world of teaching. I couldn't be happier!!
By SPYRIDOULA M•
Feb 27, 2021
Really educational, effective and inspiring pedagogical course. Ideal for reminding ourselves or learning more about positive learning environments and teaching for every student (regardless of gender, race, culture or abilities), reflective practice in or on action of teaching, following the model of Continuous Professional Development and many more. Thank you!
By G•
Mar 12, 2021
I highly recommend this course because the content is rich in practical ways of being a teacher and helps the teacher to reflect on methods used to improve where necessary. I also learnt various new concepts and strategies I shall definitely apply. The bibliography is also very useful. Many thanks to the Commonwealth for this pragmatic course.
By Nur B•
May 5, 2020
I learned a lot of aspects of being a teacher by taking this course. It helps me to assess my goal & to reflect what kind of teacher I am & what kind of teacher I want to be. The slides, lectures & interviews are informative. The interviews of the professors are very beneficial as the professors share their own personal experiences.
By Deleted A•
Oct 12, 2020
This course has caused me to seriously reflect on how I have learned, what I would like to do differently, and to be the kind of teacher that my learners enjoy being around and to think independently of themselves. I should work on being reflective of my lessons and have my colleagues and my learners give me constructive criticism.
By Annabel R•
Dec 24, 2015
The things I have learnt from this course so far have been amazing, and I am keen on finishing the entire set! Thank you so much for making this course readily available to anyone with an internet connection. I am so grateful to be able to improve myself and am looking forwards to continuing my education.
By Juan P D R•
Oct 5, 2020
La información es increíble, en verdad es muy útil. Me encantaría que más personas tuvieran acceso a este curso. Quisiera que las personas que trabajan en el sector educativo de México vieran esto y que los cambios necesarios en el sistema fueran posibles... me gustaría pensar que son posibles.
By Toqa E•
May 7, 2022
What I liked the best about this course is the seriousness in dealing with children's methods of teaching and the issues being discussed in here. It made me vision the children in a whole different way. Thanks a lot for your great effort, I've learned much and feel ready to apply :)