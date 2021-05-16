Learner Reviews & Feedback for Career Total Fitness Annual Retreat by The State University of New York
About the Course
In the business world, modern organizations conduct corporate retreats on a regular basis to consider their strategic direction, review progress, and set up goals and objectives for the year. In this course you will use the same approach to organize, strategize, re-energize, and re-invigorate your career building activities. The final Capstone Project is designed as an annual retreat aimed at facilitating your ability to step back from day-to-day demands and strategically focus on gaining a competitive edge on the job market by investigating new opportunities for career growth, conducting a thorough audit of your skill-building and self-marketing strategies, and developing new ways to enhance and showcase your marketable skills. The Capstone Project will allow you to integrate concepts and tools from the entire Career Brand Management specialization to effectively manage your career brand and increase personal effectiveness.
Some unique program highlights:
• The Capstone Project is designed as a virtual training and development facility where you will engage in career investigation research, self-audit, and creating evidence-based portfolios, professional development plans, self-marketing and personal branding strategies, presentations, and public profiles;
• You’ll be actively working with your cohort (study group members) to review their work and receive peer feedback;
• You may also use the Capstone as a “career fitness gym” and work independently on a project where you will share your results with others and receive peer feedback. Examples of these projects include but are not limited to developing a self-marketing plan, creating a new digital artifact, developing communication strategy, working on a job application, creating a selection criteria statement, and looking for best practices and self-assessment tools;
• It is completely self-paced; you may want to either do it as a 4-week course, or focus and complete in just 3-4 days.
Overall, the Capstone Project will help you organize yourself, fine tune your self-management information system, provide a framework for strategic self-management, and serve as an effective self-coaching support system. In the end, you will be well positioned to succeed in the marketplace as the CEO of your own career!...
By Cayetano G O
May 16, 2021
Many ideas for career planning, Very fast pace.
By Mona A A
Sep 21, 2021
GOOD
By Elise W
Apr 27, 2021
I have learnt to create my brand in this course.
By JUNYOUNGYOO
Mar 22, 2019
Unlocked. No one reviews my assignment for week3, week4 and nothing to review for week3, week4. I completed everything except for peer review.