Practice managing devices and networks without installing anything! This course is designed for learners with no technical experience, providing a solid foundation of connecting to devices and networks. Learners will gain hands-on practice on an Ubuntu system that can be easily transferred to other Unix-based operating systems. The modules in this course cover managing devices and partitions, basic networking tools and name resolution, and securely transferring data over networks to create backups. To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable examples with suggested edits to explore examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You'll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to small, approachable exercises that take minutes instead of hours....
