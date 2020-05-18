Chevron Left
Back to 東亞儒家：人文精神二(East Asian Confucianisms: Humanism (2))

Learner Reviews & Feedback for 東亞儒家：人文精神二(East Asian Confucianisms: Humanism (2)) by National Taiwan University

4.7
stars
21 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

本課程從現代觀點探討東亞儒家人文傳統之核心價值，包括孔子、孟子、朱子及日韓儒者的生命智慧，以及作為儒家對照系統的道家與佛教的生命智慧等主題，討論儒家人文傳統在臺灣及其與21世紀的互動。藉由講授、單元作業等，提昇修課學生對於東亞人文精神的熟悉度，奠定其運用傳統文化精神資源，以因應21世紀新挑戰的能力。...
By 黃于庭

May 17, 2020

教授博學多聞，教學內容豐富有趣。從課程的內容可以更加瞭解東亞儒家文化，以及其在台灣的影響力。

By フォルテ

May 18, 2020

