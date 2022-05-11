Learner Reviews & Feedback for East Asian Religions & Ecology by Yale University
At first glance the fields of religion and ecology may seem and unlikely pairing, but a deeper consideration reveals the two have a great deal to contribute to one another and are indeed inextricably linked. Religions recognize the unity and interdependence of humans with nature. Ecological sciences affirm this deep interconnection with the natural world. This partnership can inspire work for the wellbeing of the Earth community
There is a need for broader literacy and deeper knowledge of the world’s religions and their ecological contributions. This specialization, "Religions and Ecology: Restoring the Earth Community", contributes such a perspective. Each course celebrates the vitality of religiously-informed action for the Earth and recognizes the longstanding contributions of Indigenous peoples in offering visions and practices for ecological flourishing.
This course is part 4 of 5 of the "Religions and Ecology: Restoring the Earth Community" specialization that focuses on the ecological dimensions of religious traditions throughout the world.
The course you are about to begin is designed as a gateway to these aspects of the East Asian religions, philosophies, and practices of Confucianism, Daoism, Buddhism, Shinto, and Shamanism. So much has emerged in the last several decades in this area, as you will see. While we have taught this course at Yale, we have adapted it for learners from a wide range of backgrounds.
This course is for lifelong learners curious to know more about world religions and ecology, environmental professionals eager to deepen the discourse of environmental protection and conservation, those working with non-profit organizations and NGOs on issues of ecological justice, and religion leaders and laity who what to know how they can contribute to interreligious dialogue on environmental projects....
By Nisha P
•
May 11, 2022
The course on East Asian religions and ecology was very illuminating. I learned a lot about Confucianism and Daoism, plus, I was able to see how different the expression of Buddhism is in East Asia, compared to where it originated in South Asia. I also loved learning about Shinto and Korean Shamanism; and how all these diverse religions either subtly or more forcefully champion the cause of ecological protection.