Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Build an Effective Service Company by IESE Business School
4.5
stars
11 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
Why do so many brilliant plans fail to deliver? What do you have to do to make things happen and make things right in services companies or service areas? Our teams require a new structured operational mindset that unifies improvement, promised service delivery and financial results.
Just in time, Lean, Agile, Design Thinking... Are these movements familiar to you? Professor Muñoz-Seca has developed a framework that goes beyond these approaches: SPDM (Service Problem Driven Management) makes knowledge the corner stone of service efficiency and excellence. This new operational service structure is created to make your team overcome constant challenges and feel deeply involved in your service delivery. SPDM introduces a "magic formula" complementing these movements. Task equals problem equals knowledge, becomes the driving force to free up time to adopt new value-added tasks that improve both service efficiency, your team fulfillment and the company financial results.
In this course, you will follow four companies, each in a different service sector (finance, gas service delivery, back office of a bank and tourism), as they implement SPDM to address the problems that do not allow them to deliver an excellent service and improve their results. Through these cases, and the application of this practical framework, you will gain a deep understanding of how to increase your efficiency and adopt a cutting-edge operations model that provides a 5 star service linked with financial improvement....
By Richard W
•
Feb 5, 2022
Excellent course presented by a charismatic lecturers. The vidoes get the key points of the syllabus across and there is plenty of supporting material. The quizes require a fair amount of thought rather than being a test of memory.
By Diego R
•
Mar 25, 2022
almost half of the course and there is nothing that makes me go on, no new concepts or ideas. Just the lady reading slides