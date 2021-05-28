Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create and Lead an Ethical Data-Driven Organization by CertNexus
4.6
stars
58 ratings
•
5 reviews
About the Course
Creating and leading an ethical data-driven organization, when done successfully, is a cultural transformation for an organization. Navigating a cultural shift requires leadership buy in, resourcing, training, and support through creation of boards, policies, and governance. Beyond leadership and organization, it is imperative to engage employees through forums and incentive programs for continual involvement. A strong understanding of ethical organizational policies provides the foundation for consistent monitoring to maintain an ethical culture.
In this fifth course of the CertNexus Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist (CEET) professional certificate, learners will develop strategies to lead an applied ethics initiative, champion its crucial importance, and promote an ethical organizational culture. Learners will learn how to develop and implement ethical organizational policies and a code of ethics. They will also be prepared to evaluate the effectiveness of policies with internal and external stakeholders.
This course is the fifth of five courses within the Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist (CEET) professional certificate. The preceding courses are titled Promote the Ethical Use of Data-Driven Technologies, Turn Ethical Frameworks into Actionable Steps, Detect and Mitigate Ethical Risks, and Communicate Effectively about Ethical Challenges in Data-Driven Technologies....
Filter by:
1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for Create and Lead an Ethical Data-Driven Organization