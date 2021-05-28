Chevron Left
Creating and leading an ethical data-driven organization, when done successfully, is a cultural transformation for an organization. Navigating a cultural shift requires leadership buy in, resourcing, training, and support through creation of boards, policies, and governance. Beyond leadership and organization, it is imperative to engage employees through forums and incentive programs for continual involvement. A strong understanding of ethical organizational policies provides the foundation for consistent monitoring to maintain an ethical culture. In this fifth course of the CertNexus Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist (CEET) professional certificate, learners will develop strategies to lead an applied ethics initiative, champion its crucial importance, and promote an ethical organizational culture. Learners will learn how to develop and implement ethical organizational policies and a code of ethics. They will also be prepared to evaluate the effectiveness of policies with internal and external stakeholders. This course is the fifth of five courses within the Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist (CEET) professional certificate. The preceding courses are titled Promote the Ethical Use of Data-Driven Technologies, Turn Ethical Frameworks into Actionable Steps, Detect and Mitigate Ethical Risks, and Communicate Effectively about Ethical Challenges in Data-Driven Technologies....
By GiangTVHE130344

May 27, 2021

Coursera is very good!

By VinhNQHE141143

Jul 10, 2021

very uesful

By Somtochukwu A

Mar 24, 2022

Nice.

By Dong T T

Jul 13, 2021

ok

By Le T V

May 23, 2021

Ok

By ThaoHTPHE130765

May 20, 2021

ok

