About this Course

99,021 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 7 in the
Strategic Leadership and Management Specialization
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Group Decision-Making
  • Managing motivation
  • Individual decision-making
  • Communication In Small Groups
  • Leadership
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 7 in the
Strategic Leadership and Management Specialization
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(21,119 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 8 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

Module 1: Head and Heart of Everyday Leadership

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 49 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: Individual Decision Making

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 3: Group Decision Making

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 49 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4: Managing Motivation

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FOUNDATIONS OF EVERYDAY LEADERSHIP

View all reviews

About the Strategic Leadership and Management Specialization

Strategic Leadership and Management

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder