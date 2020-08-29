In this foundational course, you will learn about the “head and heart” of everyday leadership by exploring dynamics of individual and group decision making and the challenges of managing motivation. Central to the course is forming a nuanced understanding of why and how leadership skills are critical to an organization’s success.
- Group Decision-Making
- Managing motivation
- Individual decision-making
- Communication In Small Groups
- Leadership
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Module 1: Head and Heart of Everyday Leadership
This module will examine what critical levers an everyday leader has available (the management of information and the management of motivation) to accomplish a leader’s core tasks (making and implementing decisions), and why inclusiveness may be the most important skill in a leader’s toolbox.
Module 2: Individual Decision Making
This module will focus on the management of information (head) side of everyday leadership. We will examine decision analysis as a systematic approach to using information to make decisions, as well as the weaknesses and limitations of decision analysis.
Module 3: Group Decision Making
This module will focus on group decision making as a vehicle for helping an everyday leader address some of the limitations of individual decision making. We will also consider the three key determinants of process loss in group decision making that need to be overcome for group decision making to be effective.
Module 4: Managing Motivation
This module will focus on the managing motivation (heart) side of everyday leadership. We will examine how leaders can best manage motivation, and the importance for individual motivation of a leader's management of interdependence among group members.
This is a good session covering key aspects of everyday leadership. The sessions are just the right length and cover the topics in sufficient detail. The tutors have a good grasp over the subject.
A good online course for especially for handling people. You will learn the importance of diversity, motivation (use of rewards), and influencing people to come up with high quality decision.
every second I spend on this course give me a better vision of the management and leadership, just for Iranian student, please help us to verify our identity and take the certificate of course
the thing i liked the most is that if you fail in an attempt for the assignment, you get a whole new set of questions. Which makes sure that you know the concept and then only you can pass.
Through this 6-course Specialization in Strategic Leadership and Management, you will learn the fundamentals of effectively leading people, teams, and organizations and develop tools to analyze business situations. In addition to building a conceptual framework for leadership, learners will develop and practice strategies for immediate impact. The Specialization covers the strategic, human resource, and organizational foundations for creating and capturing value for sustainable competitive advantage both within a single business and across a portfolio of businesses.
