Learner Reviews & Feedback for Finance for Everyone Capstone Project by McMaster University
4.7
stars
40 ratings
•
5 reviews
About the Course
Each course in F4E offers key insights and knowledge you will be able to apply in real-life situations. You’ll test drive those insights through activities and assessments that will influence your key money Decisions, your participation in financial Markets, your experience in preserving or creating Value, and in managing Debt. These activities are designed to immerse you in financial thinking by giving you a safe environment for buying and selling and for making, creating, simulating, writing, and teaching. Each activity is a milestone in your learning process and each milestone has a product that will be part of your learning portfolio. The Capstone Project is the culmination of your F4E experience. It will engage you in a series of scaffolded and reflective exercises focused on a single aspect of the specialization selected by you to match your learning goals, and will help you create a piece of work that reflects your new knowledge and showcases your new skills for your employer, colleagues, friends and family....
By Jose P V M
•
Jan 27, 2022
Excellent courses, I recommend em
By Daniel V
•
Dec 13, 2021
Excellent!!
By Maikol T
•
Jan 29, 2022
wonderful
By Edward（Zhiyu） Z
•
Aug 30, 2021
F
By Rebecca H
•
Jan 5, 2020
Try to find out if anyone else is taking the course before you sign up. If noone else is taking it noone reviews your work and you cannot get credit.