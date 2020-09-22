Chevron Left
Foundations of Diversity and Inclusion at Work TeachOut by University of Virginia

4.5
stars
84 ratings
32 reviews

About the Course

The summer of 2020 has brought issues of equity and race to the forefront of society. How do we create tolerant and just climates at work? Changing the culture of an organization is challenging in the best of circumstances; today, it can seem impossible. Yet, it is more necessary and urgent than ever to address these issues thoughtfully and with effective practices that can produce real change. Six Darden professors have designed this teach-out to bring you the latest scholarship and best practices on diversity, equity and inclusion and organizational change. You'll learn how to identify and counteract inequity in organizations, how to build the business case for diversity and inclusion, and how managers can constructively address inequity. You'll also learn how to promote the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion at work, how to have difficult conversations, and how to manage and lead change.

Top reviews

AE

Dec 1, 2021

The most intriguing and thought provoking course. I enjoyed the knowledge from each expert on the issues surrounding Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

IA

May 3, 2022

I got to learn a lot about diversity and inclusion, which highlighted some instances in my life where i had experienced it.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 33 Reviews for Foundations of Diversity and Inclusion at Work TeachOut

By Mallik B

Sep 22, 2020

This is an awesome course and raises awareness of DEI challenges that plague the society.

By Ermias H G

Oct 6, 2020

It is a great course to create diversity, inclusion and equity in our organisation.

By Daniel G S

Dec 8, 2020

Loved everything. So much great information.

By Anthony G J

Oct 22, 2020

Incredibly informative and inspirational.

By Kandice J

Nov 12, 2020

Very informative

By HUSSAIN T R

Sep 10, 2020

good

By Agnita J

Sep 20, 2020

Some of the articles were incomplete

By Blaise L

Jan 11, 2021

Really enjoyed this timely and engaging course. Will definitely apply what I've learned here at my workplace and recommend it to colleagues. Also enjoyed the interplay between the different contributions and the collective wisdom of their experiences and insights. Would like to see this offered as a course with a certificate option.

By Katherine W

May 7, 2021

This course had many great insights that got me thinking about my own workplace culture, my engagement within that culture, and how others with different backgrounds than me might feel within that culture. The talks, articles, and discussion prompts were straightforward and thought-provoking.

By Dani E

Dec 7, 2020

Really appreciative of this course. Great course to beginning structing DEI efforts in your workplace or to brush up your skills and language on the topic. I encourage everyone in charge of hiring and inclusion in their workplace to take this course.

By Nyota G

May 9, 2022

This was a very informative course that had valuable and meaningful content to assist in managing expectations in the workplace and in life. However, once the course was complete, the system didn't provide a certificate of completion.

By ANDREA R E

Dec 2, 2021

By Itzack A

May 4, 2022

By Shelley K

Mar 22, 2021

Excellent course for the practitioner of DE&I. The videos were very meaningful as well.

Well done.

By Shawnette T B

May 16, 2022

I loved all of the topics, content, and resources shared throughout. Great session!

By Eleni N H

Jan 31, 2022

exttremely engaging and enlightening course. i am so happy to take it

By Lisa P

Aug 23, 2021

Excellent curriculum and inspiring thought leaders.

By Fernando Y

Dec 21, 2020

Very thought-provoking and practical. Thank you.

By Arielle A

Dec 20, 2020

Highly recommend this course

By Misharon T

Oct 22, 2021

very well done

By Amna a

Dec 19, 2020

good course

By M

Aug 27, 2021

I​ really like the context of business becoming aware of complicit actions in systemic racism. The panel of professionals, especially the women of the panel, were very insightful with their years of experience. I am curious if this course can expland on discussing how repositioning those in power who are white and male with people who are not white or male. Could there be a complete transition or reform, or do we require some form of abolition to create equal systems?

By Sara B

May 24, 2021

The content was valuable, thought-provoking, and informative. However, the vast majority of the content was from UVA sources and it felt a bit self-serving to focus so heavily on UVA speakers and content.

By Ang M

Feb 22, 2021

The course was informative. The Professors from UVA Darden had multiple sources of documentation and analytical data to support how Diversity and Inclusion can be beneficial to the whole organization.

By Samia K

Oct 20, 2021

​great course and content. To get engagement it couod be interesting to punctuate the course with some regular questions to push the reader to challenge hersel or the writers?

