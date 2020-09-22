AE
Dec 1, 2021
The most intriguing and thought provoking course. I enjoyed the knowledge from each expert on the issues surrounding Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
IA
May 3, 2022
I got to learn a lot about diversity and inclusion, which highlighted some instances in my life where i had experienced it.
By Mallik B•
Sep 22, 2020
This is an awesome course and raises awareness of DEI challenges that plague the society.
By Ermias H G•
Oct 6, 2020
It is a great course to create diversity, inclusion and equity in our organisation.
By Daniel G S•
Dec 8, 2020
Loved everything. So much great information.
By Anthony G J•
Oct 22, 2020
Incredibly informative and inspirational.
By Kandice J•
Nov 12, 2020
Very informative
By HUSSAIN T R•
Sep 10, 2020
good
By Agnita J•
Sep 20, 2020
Some of the articles were incomplete
By Blaise L•
Jan 11, 2021
Really enjoyed this timely and engaging course. Will definitely apply what I've learned here at my workplace and recommend it to colleagues. Also enjoyed the interplay between the different contributions and the collective wisdom of their experiences and insights. Would like to see this offered as a course with a certificate option.
By Katherine W•
May 7, 2021
This course had many great insights that got me thinking about my own workplace culture, my engagement within that culture, and how others with different backgrounds than me might feel within that culture. The talks, articles, and discussion prompts were straightforward and thought-provoking.
By Dani E•
Dec 7, 2020
Really appreciative of this course. Great course to beginning structing DEI efforts in your workplace or to brush up your skills and language on the topic. I encourage everyone in charge of hiring and inclusion in their workplace to take this course.
By Nyota G•
May 9, 2022
This was a very informative course that had valuable and meaningful content to assist in managing expectations in the workplace and in life. However, once the course was complete, the system didn't provide a certificate of completion.
By ANDREA R E•
Dec 2, 2021
By Itzack A•
May 4, 2022
By Shelley K•
Mar 22, 2021
Excellent course for the practitioner of DE&I. The videos were very meaningful as well.
Well done.
By Shawnette T B•
May 16, 2022
I loved all of the topics, content, and resources shared throughout. Great session!
By Eleni N H•
Jan 31, 2022
exttremely engaging and enlightening course. i am so happy to take it
By Lisa P•
Aug 23, 2021
Excellent curriculum and inspiring thought leaders.
By Fernando Y•
Dec 21, 2020
Very thought-provoking and practical. Thank you.
By Arielle A•
Dec 20, 2020
Highly recommend this course
By Misharon T•
Oct 22, 2021
very well done
By Amna a•
Dec 19, 2020
good course
By M•
Aug 27, 2021
I really like the context of business becoming aware of complicit actions in systemic racism. The panel of professionals, especially the women of the panel, were very insightful with their years of experience. I am curious if this course can expland on discussing how repositioning those in power who are white and male with people who are not white or male. Could there be a complete transition or reform, or do we require some form of abolition to create equal systems?
By Sara B•
May 24, 2021
The content was valuable, thought-provoking, and informative. However, the vast majority of the content was from UVA sources and it felt a bit self-serving to focus so heavily on UVA speakers and content.
By Ang M•
Feb 22, 2021
The course was informative. The Professors from UVA Darden had multiple sources of documentation and analytical data to support how Diversity and Inclusion can be beneficial to the whole organization.
By Samia K•
Oct 20, 2021
great course and content. To get engagement it couod be interesting to punctuate the course with some regular questions to push the reader to challenge hersel or the writers?