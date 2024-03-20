Foundations of Retail Media

This course is targeted towards digital marketers, advertising professionals, business owners, marketing students, freelancers, and third-party businesses seeking a comprehensive understanding of retail media and digital advertising. As online shopping has grown in popularity with consumers, retail media has become more popular with brands. The term retail media refers to the actual advertising placed on a retailer’s media network. Third-party businesses that look to reach relevant audiences will work with a retailer to create ad campaigns for those digital channels.
Basic digital advertising and retail media concepts
How to set up and manage campaigns to support retail media strategies
How to leverage sponsored ads and Amazon Stores to create high quality campaigns
This module covers both general digital marketing terminology as well as the basics of Amazon Ads solutions, with an emphasis on display advertising. Topics include an introduction digital advertising concepts and Amazon Ads, understanding audience solutions for display advertising, measuring display advertising campaigns, and reaching audiences across the customer journey.
This module builds proficiency in Amazon retail programs. Topics include differentiating among types of selling partners, understanding Amazon fulfillment solutions, building familiarity with retail concepts through selling on Amazon.com, and navigating the basics of Seller Central and Vendor Central.
This module dives deeper on the topics covered in week 2, and will help learners apply them across different advertising strategies. Topics include optimizing product detail pages for retail readiness, driving brand discoverability through Amazon growth levers, expanding to international marketplaces, fostering customer loyalty through promotions, and planning with retail insights and analytic tools.
This module will show you how to use sponsored ads effectively. You will be introduced to common terms, features, and functionality that you can use to help drive advertising effectiveness.
Analyzing campaign performance is an important part of making adjustments to improve future campaigns. In this module, you'll learn about available metrics and reporting tools and how to use them to assess your sponsored ad campaigns. Then, you'll learn how to make strategic adjustments to your campaign to help improve performance. You will understand what insights are most impactful and how to make changes to your targeting, bidding, and budgeting strategies.
