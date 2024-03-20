Amazon Ads
Foundations of Retail Media
Amazon Ads

Foundations of Retail Media

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Amazon Ads

Instructor: Amazon Ads

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

16 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Basic digital advertising and retail media concepts

  • How to set up and manage campaigns to support retail media strategies

  • How to leverage sponsored ads and Amazon Stores to create high quality campaigns

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

5 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

This module covers both general digital marketing terminology as well as the basics of Amazon Ads solutions, with an emphasis on display advertising. Topics include an introduction digital advertising concepts and Amazon Ads, understanding audience solutions for display advertising, measuring display advertising campaigns, and reaching audiences across the customer journey.

What's included

4 videos1 reading1 assignment16 plugins

This module builds proficiency in Amazon retail programs. Topics include differentiating among types of selling partners, understanding Amazon fulfillment solutions, building familiarity with retail concepts through selling on Amazon.com, and navigating the basics of Seller Central and Vendor Central.

What's included

1 assignment10 plugins

This module dives deeper on the topics covered in week 2, and will help learners apply them across different advertising strategies. Topics include optimizing product detail pages for retail readiness, driving brand discoverability through Amazon growth levers, expanding to international marketplaces, fostering customer loyalty through promotions, and planning with retail insights and analytic tools.

What's included

1 assignment16 plugins

This module will show you how to use sponsored ads effectively. You will be introduced to common terms, features, and functionality that you can use to help drive advertising effectiveness.

What's included

1 video1 assignment17 plugins

Analyzing campaign performance is an important part of making adjustments to improve future campaigns. In this module, you'll learn about available metrics and reporting tools and how to use them to assess your sponsored ad campaigns. Then, you'll learn how to make strategic adjustments to your campaign to help improve performance. You will understand what insights are most impactful and how to make changes to your targeting, bidding, and budgeting strategies.

What's included

1 assignment18 plugins

Instructor

Amazon Ads
Amazon Ads
1 Course976 learners

Offered by

Amazon Ads

Recommended if you're interested in Marketing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Marketing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions