By Javier M•
Apr 19, 2020
One of the best course online I have done!
By Adrija S•
Aug 3, 2020
This course was quite an eye-opener for me. It expanded my knowledge of the Arctic to a great extent. I enjoyed the course thoroughly. All the course materials were well structured and learner-friendly. This course was a perfect introduction to Arctic systems and I will take other courses in the future to build on the knowledge I gained from this one.
By Lee C•
Dec 12, 2020
This course, the MOSAiC Expedition, was truly amazing in that the expedition is so recent and the resulting research will be so applicable to our understanding how we are changing our planet.
Complete admiration for all who conceived of this project and for those who accomplished it.
Stay safe
Roberta Lee Campbell
By Karolis K•
Sep 24, 2020
Amazing course! This course gave me a better understanding of the processes occurring in the Arctic, the same as about the current scientifical researches. It gave me a better understanding of what we know already, and what we know that we don't know yet.
By Barbara M•
May 20, 2021
A great course in all respects: content, presenters, presentations. I didn't want it to end and look forward to following the results from all of it's scientists hard work and masses of data they collected.
By Winston A W•
Dec 5, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Kevin R•
Aug 7, 2021
outstanding
By Stefan C•
Apr 7, 2020
Some audio issues, but content is great.