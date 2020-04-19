Chevron Left
Back to Frozen in the Ice: Exploring the Arctic

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Frozen in the Ice: Exploring the Arctic by University of Colorado Boulder

4.8
stars
15 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

Why would hundreds of scientists from around the world intentionally freeze a ship in Arctic sea ice for an entire year, braving subzero temperatures and months of polar darkness? This may sound like a fictional adventure movie plot, but from September 2019 through October 2020, the MOSAiC (Multidisciplinary drifting Observatory for the Study of Arctic Climate) Arctic research expedition did just this. In this course, you’ll hear directly from MOSAiC scientists and Arctic experts as they describe why this expedition is so key for increasing our understanding of the Arctic and global climate systems and what kinds of data they will be collecting during MOSAiC on the ice, under the sea, and in the air. The course kicks off with content around Arctic geography, climate, and exploration history, and then walks learners through the basics of the components of the Arctic system: atmosphere, ocean, sea ice and ecosystems. You will also learn how the data collected during MOSAiC will be used to improve climate model projections. Finally, we will wrap up the course by exploring challenges the new Arctic faces, including how indigenous peoples in the Arctic are being impacted in different ways by a changing Arctic environment....
Filter by:

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for Frozen in the Ice: Exploring the Arctic

By Javier M

Apr 19, 2020

One of the best course online I have done!

By Adrija S

Aug 3, 2020

This course was quite an eye-opener for me. It expanded my knowledge of the Arctic to a great extent. I enjoyed the course thoroughly. All the course materials were well structured and learner-friendly. This course was a perfect introduction to Arctic systems and I will take other courses in the future to build on the knowledge I gained from this one.

By Lee C

Dec 12, 2020

This course, the MOSAiC Expedition, was truly amazing in that the expedition is so recent and the resulting research will be so applicable to our understanding how we are changing our planet.

Complete admiration for all who conceived of this project and for those who accomplished it.

Stay safe

Roberta Lee Campbell

By Karolis K

Sep 24, 2020

Amazing course! This course gave me a better understanding of the processes occurring in the Arctic, the same as about the current scientifical researches. It gave me a better understanding of what we know already, and what we know that we don't know yet.

By Barbara M

May 20, 2021

A great course in all respects: content, presenters, presentations. I didn't want it to end and look forward to following the results from all of it's scientists hard work and masses of data they collected.

By Winston A W

Dec 5, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Kevin R

Aug 7, 2021

o​utstanding

By Stefan C

Apr 7, 2020

Some audio issues, but content is great.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder