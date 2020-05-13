Chevron Left
Elastic Cloud Infrastructure: Scaling and Automation 日本語版

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Elastic Cloud Infrastructure: Scaling and Automation 日本語版 by Google Cloud

4.6
stars
84 ratings
1 reviews

About the Course

このオンデマンド速習コースでは、Google Cloud が提供する包括的で柔軟なインフラストラクチャとプラットフォーム サービスについて紹介します。動画講義、デモ、ハンズオンラボを通してさまざまなソリューションの要素について学び、実際にデプロイしてみます。これにはセキュリティを維持しながらネットワークを相互接続する方法や、ロード バランシング、自動スケーリング、インフラストラクチャの自動化、マネージド サービスも含まれます。...
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Elastic Cloud Infrastructure: Scaling and Automation 日本語版

By 飯塚孝好

May 13, 2020

GCPののインフラ関連の各機能に関して、かなり理解が深まった。

