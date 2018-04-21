By German G•
Apr 21, 2018
Super !! Highly recommended.
By La'Kishia K•
Apr 1, 2018
l
o
v
e
t
h
I
s
c
l
a
s
w
s
h
o
p
e
t
h
e
r
e
w
I
l
l
b
e
a
p
a
r
t
t
h
r
e
e
t
o
t
h
I
s
c
o
u
r
s
e
a
n
d
t
h
e
l
e
c
t
u
r
e
s
w
e
r
e
e
a
s
y
t
o
f
o
l
l
o
w
By PRIYADHARSHINI V B•
Oct 1, 2020
Very useful and easy to learned.
Thank you!
By Ardianto P B•
Apr 12, 2019
Fantastic course
Xie Xie
By Olga T•
Apr 1, 2018
Very nice course.
By Pavlo C•
Sep 22, 2020
这个课程还不错，可是有很多错误
By Wanmata K•
Mar 1, 2021
The course is great, I like the way they arranged the similar words together so it's easier to rember the words. Also know the original of the characters and related meaning of them make learning Chinese characters more fun.
Some flaws are : sometimes the words did not appear in the lecture video but came up in the test so I couldn't understand it, and some of the quizes have defect like no picture or wrong answer for 2-3 years and still didn't fix.
Afterall it's a great course, you'll get a lot of chinese vocabulary.
By Olga C•
Apr 11, 2022
One of the best Chinese cgaracters course for self-study, really weel-organised with the best of learning methodolgy in place. However, it does require a lot if study time and you need to have attended at least some Chinese classes or have some previous Chinese knowledge. It also requires self-discipline and a lot of hard work at home. Other than that it's quite an effective tool really.
By Michael O J•
Feb 20, 2022
I learned many new characters in this course. I appreciated the fact that there was some recycling of previously-learned characters in subsequent lessons. My one suggestion for future iterations of this course is that there be a comprehensive final exam that covers material from all forty lessons. I would even be willing to pay to take such a test.
By ashutosh m•
Dec 31, 2019
ni hao.....!
I enjoyed my learning activity a lot. The pedagogy followed in teaching was excellent. It kept me motivated enough. It was not too simple nor too difficult to turn away from the course.
I thank the teacher wholeheartedly and seek further opportunities to learn this wonderful language that has a rich history.
xie xie......!
By vas m•
Dec 2, 2020
Good course to become familiar with more chinese characters, but let down by many minor errors in the question - some have missing picture making it impossible to answer etc. I imagine it would take very little effort to correct, as people have already highlighted them. In which case ti would be an excellent module!
By conceição a d o m•
May 22, 2020
Estou muito contente com tanto vocabulário que adquiri. Mas ainda tenho que me dedicar muito principalmente à fala. O curso é em dividido e com tempo suficiente em cada vídeo. Detectei algumas falhas que ainda pretendo mostrar para que sejam corrigidas. Mas no geral o curso é muito bom.
By Laura K•
Jun 7, 2020
Very useful, thank you!
I used
https://chinese.yabla.com/chinese-english-pinyin-dictionary.php? to supplement the learning so in reality it would be 4.5 stars as I think a little more explanation is needed, but it's a great course and very helpful, thank you!
By Bernardine B•
Jun 20, 2020
I enjoyed this course immensely. I learned many things, like Stroke order, writing strokes, pronunciation, the use of components, logical thinking, and so many other things. I would definitely recommend this course.
Thank you very much.
By Deleted A•
Feb 12, 2021
I found this course very well strauctured and extremely useful to practice the stroke order but also to try and translate some sentences doing the tests at the end of every lesson. Thank you for this useful learning resource!
By Thum L C•
Jan 2, 2021
Excellent course even though there are some errors. I hope there will be a part 3 soon. Please notify me when there’s a part 3.
Thanks very much and please keep up with your good work!
By maria c a•
May 16, 2022
Chinese Characters for beginner (2) 汉字(2)Peking UniversityCalificación obtenida: 90.33% quiero obtener mi certificado de curso como hago?
By LIZETH R V•
Jul 4, 2021
Es un curso muy dinámico, aprendes mucho de manera interactiva y pones en práctica los conocimientos adquiridos, muchas gracias por todo.
By Khin P S•
Nov 19, 2020
Every video is detailed and the exercises are also quite helpful. I improved my vocabulary alot after finishing the whole course.
By LQ. R S•
Mar 27, 2021
Like the previous courses, It's also good. excellent to end it. I would like to studying to obtain the HSK certificate
By Ma. M P d L•
Dec 26, 2020
¡Muy excepcional! Xie xie! I hope I can type Chinese characters next time (yes, with a computer keyboard). :-)
By Dr. Y H•
May 29, 2020
Thank you so much for this fun and easy course! I feel much more confident now about learning Chinese!
By Tatjana O S•
Sep 28, 2019
It was a bit difficult but if you regulary watch video, write down notes and do test is becoming easy.
By WAQAS A G•
Dec 18, 2020
this course is very helpful to improve ability to recognize Chinese characters !! I recommend ..
By Natthakarn D•
Feb 9, 2021
Great Course!
It helps me improve an understanding about the Chinese Characters.
Thanks so much.