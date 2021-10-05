Chevron Left
Back to idea 2 IMPACT: An Introduction to Translating Assistive Health Technologies and Other Products

Learner Reviews & Feedback for idea 2 IMPACT: An Introduction to Translating Assistive Health Technologies and Other Products by University of Pittsburgh

About the Course

idea 2 IMPACT (i2I) is an online, 6-week course that will guide you step by step through the experience of developing an innovative and entrepreneurial idea in the area of assistive technology (AT). Each week, you will focus on a stage of the translational process as you work in teams to identify a problem, analyze stakeholders, define a solution, describe its benefits, research the competition, articulate differentiators, and create an action plan.

By Karim A

Oct 5, 2021

Very good and useful, but how can I get the certificate without paying money as it bears the cost

