Amazon Web Services
Introduction to Information Technology and AWS Cloud
Amazon Web Services

Introduction to Information Technology and AWS Cloud

This course is part of AWS Cloud Technology Consultant Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Morgan Willis
Rafael Lopes

Instructors: Morgan Willis

Top Instructor

15,136 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.8

(142 reviews)

|

98%

Beginner level
No prior experience required
6 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Gain a foundational understanding of how computers work

  • Learn how computers talk to each other to exchange data

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

5 quizzes, 2 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.8

(142 reviews)

|

98%

Beginner level
No prior experience required
6 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Cloud Computing expertise

This course is part of the AWS Cloud Technology Consultant Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Amazon Web Services
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

Before you can learn about the AWS Cloud effectively, you need to have a strong understanding of information technology (IT) basics. In the first week, you learn about the most basic concepts in IT, such as computers, servers, data centers, operating systems, software, hardware, and more. This week starts your understanding of IT, and the material will get progressively deeper as you progress through the course.

What's included

11 videos8 readings1 quiz1 assignment2 plugins

In Week 2, you dive deeper into technical concepts that are related to networking and the internet. You learn about web applications, web servers, Hypertext Markup Language (HTML), Cascading Style Sheets (CSS), JavaScript (JS), the Domain Name System (DNS), internet security protocols, and more. By gaining more understanding about how the technological world is connected, you build a solid foundation so that you can start learning about the AWS Cloud.

What's included

9 videos4 readings1 quiz1 assignment

In Week 3, you finally arrive at the AWS Cloud. In this module, you discover what the cloud is and why it’s becoming the new normal in IT. You learn about the six advantages of the cloud, and you also explore some of the foundational services in AWS and their use cases. By the end of this module, you’ll be ready to dive deep into the AWS Cloud!

What's included

9 videos5 readings3 quizzes1 app item1 discussion prompt1 plugin

Instructors

Instructor ratings
4.8 (41 ratings)
Rafael Lopes
Amazon Web Services
14 Courses148,991 learners

Offered by

Amazon Web Services

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 142

4.8

142 reviews

  • 5 stars

    82.63%

  • 4 stars

    17.36%

  • 3 stars

    0%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    0%

VD
5

Reviewed on Mar 19, 2024

EU
5

Reviewed on Jan 2, 2024

TB
5

Reviewed on Oct 18, 2023

View more reviews

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions