Technology is omnipresent, but how did we get here? And what does the future hold for a world that's increasingly connected, mobile and data-rich? This course is intended to give learners enough technical context to understand how to build solutions in the cloud starting from zero technical knowledge. Before diving into the cloud, we will cover the basics of: how do computers work (including software and operating systems), an introduction to information technology, the basics of modern IT infrastructure, and the cloud careers that will be increasingly in-demand. We will then move into the world of internet connected networks (the Internet), covering local hosts, web servers, web applications, web security, the inner workings of a website and the differences between static and dynamic content. We'll close the course by introducing Cloud Computing, its role in our world, the differences between public, private and hybrid, and why APIs are so important.
Introduction to Information Technology and AWS Cloud
This course is part of AWS Cloud Technology Consultant Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
What you'll learn
Gain a foundational understanding of how computers work
Learn how computers talk to each other to exchange data
There are 3 modules in this course
Before you can learn about the AWS Cloud effectively, you need to have a strong understanding of information technology (IT) basics. In the first week, you learn about the most basic concepts in IT, such as computers, servers, data centers, operating systems, software, hardware, and more. This week starts your understanding of IT, and the material will get progressively deeper as you progress through the course.
What's included
11 videos8 readings1 quiz1 assignment2 plugins
In Week 2, you dive deeper into technical concepts that are related to networking and the internet. You learn about web applications, web servers, Hypertext Markup Language (HTML), Cascading Style Sheets (CSS), JavaScript (JS), the Domain Name System (DNS), internet security protocols, and more. By gaining more understanding about how the technological world is connected, you build a solid foundation so that you can start learning about the AWS Cloud.
What's included
9 videos4 readings1 quiz1 assignment
In Week 3, you finally arrive at the AWS Cloud. In this module, you discover what the cloud is and why it’s becoming the new normal in IT. You learn about the six advantages of the cloud, and you also explore some of the foundational services in AWS and their use cases. By the end of this module, you’ll be ready to dive deep into the AWS Cloud!
What's included
9 videos5 readings3 quizzes1 app item1 discussion prompt1 plugin
