Introducción a Unreal Engine
Taught in Spanish

Course

Beginner level

5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Shareable certificate

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

6 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

¡Hola! Te damos la bienvenida a este interesante curso de introducción a Unreal Engine 5 (UE5). Por favor, ve el siguiente video para que descubras más sobre lo que te espera en este curso.

2 videos2 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

¡Hola! Que gusto que estés por aquí. Para iniciar el tema de la semana 2, lee con atención el siguiente manual. Debo contarte que es un manual multimedia por lo que podrás descubrir contenidos seleccionados para tu aprendizaje haciendo clic en los enlaces correspondientes. ¡Vamos!

1 reading2 assignments

¡Hola! Es bueno encontrarte de nuevo en la plataforma. Pasemos al tema de hoy el cual es medular para el curso: blueprints. Aquí sólo tendrás una introducción al tema, ya que se puede complejizar mucho más hasta niveles expertos. Explora el interactivo para que puedas conocer más a detalle el mundo de los blueprints.

1 reading1 assignment1 discussion prompt

¡Felicidades! Estás a un pequeño paso más para poder certificarte como un aprendiz de UE5. En esta última semana estudiarás lo relacionado al sistema Niagara y las partículas para ambientar los mundos que crees con este programa. Explora esta infografía interactiva y descubre los secretos de las partículas.

1 video2 readings2 assignments2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Carlo Andrés Hinojosa Relión
1 Course3 learners

