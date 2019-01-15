MG
Mar 20, 2018
Excellent course structure, very clear and concise material, John Budd is teaching in a fun way, which helped me understand the syllabus, with short questions to help me think and not too long videos.
SH
Aug 31, 2020
Coursera is an online learning platform with a focus on higher education. Much like its competitors Udemy, MasterClass, and Skillshare, Coursera is completely online and covers a wide range of topics.
By Mario L V•
Jan 15, 2019
This course has an outstanding wealth of information for new people entering the Human Resources arena. I also recommend it to others that want to brush up on knowledge and skills of the HR industry.
By Reginald N•
Oct 27, 2017
I really enjoyed this foundation class. It provide me with a deeper understand of human resources beyond just transactional duties. Human Resources is a key component in the life of an organization.
By Maria G•
Mar 21, 2018
Excellent course structure, very clear and concise material, John Budd is teaching in a fun way, which helped me understand the syllabus, with short questions to help me think and not too long videos.
By Vikramjeet S•
Feb 9, 2019
Excellent Course
By LM•
Oct 28, 2019
This is an excellent course!
I had no prior knowledge on, nor experience in HR. So, this course served to eradicate my previous misconceptions. I learned more than I expected to; the lessons are packed with extensive information, and the videos are interesting, clear, and sometimes interactive. I will recommend this course to anyone.
You won't regret taking it!
By woody l•
Feb 6, 2019
I learned a lot from professor Budd! An excellent instructor and the whole team covering the HR Management Specialization really!! I love the fact that you can go at your own pace. They managed to get all the goods in the 5 courses. I'm starting course #4 now and I get more excited as I go because the info provided is so useful.
By Ishaan T•
Apr 20, 2020
This course is very effective in improving your role as an HRM and Very good lecture with lots of fun with humor used by the professor during this course.. Thank you sir for the wonderful experience
By Garrison L•
Apr 18, 2020
Professor Budd was quite good. Obviously the knowledge of HR practices is there and he knows the material but Professor Budd does a fantastic job presenting the material. His voice fluctuates enough to keep you on your toes but doesn't fluctuate so much that it's hard to follow. His course used graphics and videos to assist in following his presentations and he does an excellent job of breaking down topics into an easy to follow format. The class is not easy, even for a seasoned HR person but it's easy to follow and the online format works quite well. Thank you!!
By Bryan B•
Jul 26, 2017
I thoroughly enjoyed this class. It is a great introduction to the HR world. It kept me interested all the way through. It made me want to take the rest of this HR series to get the certification.
By Carla D•
Jun 7, 2017
It's a good introduction to managing Human Resources. I think it covers enough material for you to really learn more about what it takes to manage, the different perspectives and approaches related to management, a bit of history of where all these thoughts came from. One thing, though, that I believe can be improved on is having the professor be a little bit more interactive in the videos. In some of them, it seemed like he was just reading off a prompt and I found it a little difficult to internalize what he was saying and ended up just reading and taking notes from the transcript. But aside from that, this was a course I thoroughly enjoyed and would advise anyone interested in HR management to take.
By Gloribeth S•
Oct 9, 2018
So far this course has been very informative and is exactly what I need to get my mind ready for a new career in human resources and understanding what human resource really means in the workplace.
By Pavla H•
Feb 15, 2019
I enjoyed the format as well as well as content. Thank you.
By Stoya l•
Aug 6, 2017
not knowledgeable enough course came off as common sense we all already know. It was bunch of random information the history of early workers etc
By NGUESSAN A L H•
Apr 21, 2019
Je suis très heureux d'avoir pris part à cette formation qui a apporté un éclaircissement à la notion de gestion des ressources humaines que que j'appréhendais difficilement et que je limitais au recrutement, à l'encadrement et aux mutations. Je croyais même qu'un bon manager des ressources humaines était celui qui parvenait à aider la direction générale à réduire la masse salariale et étouffer toute éventualité de revendications syndicales avec des primes circonstancielles. Je comprends aujourd'hui que savoir motiver les employés de façon intrinsèque peut être plus bénéfique que juste négocier les primes et autres motivations pécuniaires.
Je comprends aussi l'impact ambivalent des normes sociales qui régissent l'emploi.
Thanks a lot, Dear Professor.
By SANDEEP H•
Sep 1, 2020
Coursera is an online learning platform with a focus on higher education. Much like its competitors Udemy, MasterClass, and Skillshare, Coursera is completely online and covers a wide range of topics.
By Kristine R•
Feb 18, 2019
The course was really useful, entertaining and very well made course. Easy to learn and understand. Thank you Mr. Budd, I did enjoy it!
By Muhammad W K•
Nov 7, 2018
Good for people who want to start their career as a manager. This course will give you basics of human resource management.
By omnia i m•
Feb 3, 2019
Thanks a lot for your effort with us
By Ahmed A S•
Feb 6, 2019
Great course
By Palavala A•
Feb 15, 2019
Good course
By SONI T•
Feb 9, 2019
Nice course
By lupo•
Aug 27, 2017
Very useful to step into the HR management practice. It provides a foundation to understanding the complexity of HR management strategies and managerial styles. The lessons are quite short but dense and challenging. While a transcript of the videos is always available, I found extremely useful to take my own notes while listening to the videos, stopping and restarting the video as required. and even revisiting previous lectures to establish the necessary connections among notions, where necessary. Some lectures are indeed quite dense and content intricate, but that challenges your learning process.
By Ananya L•
Sep 18, 2017
The course helped me gain the basic understanding of Human Resources. I did have a course in my undergraduate studies in India but this online course was a different experience. Prof. John Budd explained concepts in a simple and easy-to-understand way.
The video sessions of HR executive managers talking gave a real-world exposure. If the course has at least one session where students can interact with the professor John Budd would be good.
By JIA N•
Jun 2, 2020
well designed curriculum and the content is well presented. The peer-reviewed assignment was particularly designed in a structured way, which allows me to connect the dots and apply what I have learned to my own case. I think it is awesome that while the assignment is open-ended, the professor also gave sufficient guideline and mini examples to explain how the question should be answered.
Besides the structure, the content itself was insightful and inspiring. As a people manager for five years, I am able to reconcile my own experience and understanding with the employment relationship theories. The people manager value proposition graph which was presented at the first lecture, I wish every new people manager gets to see that on the first day they turn into people manager. It would save tons of effort of them trying to discover the entire landscape of people management and greatly accelerate their learning.
By Isabel M•
Apr 5, 2016
A very enjoyable course: not as easy as the subject would let you think. It is a real preparation in the sense that you get an intensive crash course on basics of HR philosophy/history/trends and what's to be expected from a manager.
The instructor really made an effort to render the course into a MOOC format. Each course is well documented, his speeches are clear and each sentence has been carefully selected. He summarizes a lot and makes an extra effort to make us understand how each subject is connected to the other. I found him a great pedagog.
As for quizzes, you need to understand the subject and not just memorize.
Very entertaining. I sure will watch it again!