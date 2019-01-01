Learner Reviews & Feedback for Measurement Systems Analysis by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
In this course, you will learn to analyze measurement systems for process stability and capability and why having a stable measurement process is imperative prior to performing any statistical analysis. You will analyze continuous measurement systems and statistically characterize both accuracy and precision using R software. You will perform measurement systems analysis for potential, short-term and long-term statistical control and capability. Additionally, you will learn how to assess a discrete measurement and perform analyses for internal consistency, concordance between assessors, and concordance with a standard. Finally, you will learn how to make decisions on measurement systems process improvement.
This specialization can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Data Science (MS-DS) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The MS-DS is an interdisciplinary degree that brings together faculty from CU Boulder’s departments of Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Information Science, and others. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the MS-DS is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience in computer science, information science, mathematics, and statistics. Learn more about the MS-DS program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/master-of-science-data-science-boulder....