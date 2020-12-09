By Robert J M•
Dec 9, 2020
Professional discussion is observed and acquired. Hope more from Tsinghua University. Helpful especially, due to restriction of face to face classes
By Jian O•
Aug 19, 2020
That is a good course!
By GLORIYA V•
Aug 1, 2020
Good
By Sandra A•
Nov 8, 2020
This course is an interesting one for everybody but especially for teachers who love to update their teaching skills .I hope its can be directly translated to English too ,because the subtitle goes fast and grasping some of the concept is difficult .Again some things shown on the screen cannot be watched as you will be trying to read the subtitle at the same time . In all I have learnt a lot irrespective of the challenges . Thank you.
By Kuan S H•
Apr 4, 2021
Great content, well designed. But the system can still be cheated easily. Overall I learn a lot from this course.
By Zhang X•
Oct 1, 2020
g
o
o
d
By Didik H•
Apr 3, 2020
In general, the course of MOOC and Blended Learning offered by Tsinghua University is quite-well structured, delivered by qualified lecturers, and provided with some interesting examples, case studies, and teaching strategies for online education. One thing that still leaves a small hole for the next improvement is the language barrier since the course is originally set up in Chinese, thus it is very essential to establish the English translation completely and properly both in video narration and PowerPoint slides in the video.
By Jennifer R•
Feb 21, 2020
I would like to have feedback about my mistakes on the quizzes.
By Maria A S•
Feb 21, 2020
El curso debería ser por lo menos doblado al inglés en su totalidad. Leer subtítulos en inglés todo el tiempo y con una redacción que contiene errores hace al curso poco atractivo y bastante cansado. El curso no habla de las herramientas tecnológicas o plataformas que se utilizan para clases online, como por ejemplo Zoom, Jitsi, etc. Las pruebas "Homework" contienen errores en forma y contenido. Algunas preguntas o alternativas de respuesta están mal elaboradas y/o redactadas y cada examen por lo menos tiene una pregunta que no tiene respuesta correcta, a pesar de haber revisado los videos y notas varias veces. Es una lástima, pero no recomendaría este curso a nadie.
By Yvonne P•
Feb 21, 2020
The course offered very little of everything it says an online class should have. The translation to English is poor and the tests have many mistakes: questions that are not clear or are too general and in most of them there was a question with no correct answer. Additionally, feedback was never provided in order to learn what my mistakes were. For the cost, I expected a lot more from this course and feel completely unsatisfied with the outcome.