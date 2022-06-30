Course one of the Architecting Hybrid Cloud with Anthos series introduces participants to manage multi-cloud and hybrid Kubernetes deployments using Anthos. Through presentations and hands-on labs, participants explore planning and creating Anthos environments and building manageable and reliable multi-cluster Kubernetes infrastructure environments centered around Anthos and containers. This course is a continuation of Architecting with GKE and assumes direct experience with the technologies covered in that course.
Experience with Google Kubernetes Engine
What you will learn
Create, connect, and manage Anthos clusters in multiple environments.
Create and manage Anthos fleets.
Attach clusters and observe application behaviors.
Load balance clusters.
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Welcome to Multi-Cluster, Multi-Cloud with Anthos.
Introduction to Anthos
In this module, you learn about the Anthos technology stack - and how it can help you to design and build multi-environment solutions.
Anthos Environments
In this module, after a brief review of containers and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), you learn about creating and managing Anthos clusters, in Google Cloud and on other cloud providers.
Fleet Networking
In this module, you learn about how to group clusters and other resources together in a fleet. You then learn about fleet networking, including multi-cluster services and gateways.
Managing Configuration with Anthos
In this module, you learn how to centrally manage multi-cluster configurations.
