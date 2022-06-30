About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Experience with Google Kubernetes Engine

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create, connect, and manage Anthos clusters in multiple environments.

  • Create and manage Anthos fleets.

  • Attach clusters and observe application behaviors.

  • Load  balance clusters.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Experience with Google Kubernetes Engine

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 minute to complete

Introduction

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
20 minutes to complete

Introduction to Anthos

20 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min)
21 minutes to complete

Anthos Environments

21 minutes to complete
7 videos (Total 21 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Fleet Networking

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min)
5 hours to complete

Managing Configuration with Anthos

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 30 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder