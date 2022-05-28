Connected Planning is a technology-enabled approach to business planning that transforms the way organizations use their data, people, and plans. Decision makers, and ultimately the entire organization, plan and pivot with confidence when faced with changes, whether in an organization, the marketplace, or even the global economy.
How Connected Planning differs from traditional planning approaches and why it is critical in today’s business environment
How Connected Planning bridges the gap between strategic planning and operational execution
The quantitative and qualitative benefits of Connected Planning for an organization
- Technology Disruption
- Business Planning
- Strategic Planning
- Connected Planning
- Business Strategy
Anaplan
Anaplan is driving a new age of connected planning. Large and fast-growing organizations use Anaplan’s cloud platform in every business function to make better-informed plans and decisions and drive faster, more effective planning processes. Anaplan also provides support, training, and planning transformation advisory services.
Introduction to Overview of Connected Planning
The world in which we live and work is full of change, uncertainty, and opportunity. By leveraging a Connected Planning approach and technology, organizations around the world are finding ways to not only survive, but thrive.
What is Connected Planning? Why Should You Care?
As the title of this module suggests, this week's lessons provide a foundation to understand both what Connected Planning is, as well as why it is needed now more than ever.
How Did We Get Here?
Now that you understand what we mean by Connected Planning and why it is so important to today's organizations, let's actually take a step back and talk about how we got to this point.
Where is This Going?
In this module, we'll cover a few industry trends that are emerging in conjunction with the move towards Connected Planning: (1) the emergence of a new corporate role: Chief Planning Officer, (2) the changing role of the Finance function in an organization, and (3) the incorporation of intelligent technology into planning - predictive analytics, machine learning, and/or artificial intelligence. Whether these trends are driven by Connected Planning or are drivers of Connected Planning is less important than the fact that they are happening. Forward-thinking companies are embracing these trends as they look for new ways to gain a competitive advantage. For those organizations, the future is already here.
About the Connected Planning for Business Transformation Specialization
This Specialization is for business professionals and students who are building business strategy and planning skills. It’s also ideal for senior leadership who need insight beyond basic business modeling and scenario planning to capture value from their strategic planning and budgeting processes. Through three courses, you will cover the principles and benefits of Connected Planning, learn from real-life Connected Planning case studies from a wide range of industries and functions, and explore the organizational imperatives critical to successful Connected Planning adoption. Together, these courses will prepare you to drive a Connected Planning implementation in your own organization.
