Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Connected Planning for Business Transformation Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How Connected Planning differs from traditional planning approaches and why it is critical in today’s business environment

  • How Connected Planning bridges the gap between strategic planning and operational execution

  • The quantitative and qualitative benefits of Connected Planning for an organization

Skills you will gain

  • Technology Disruption
  • Business Planning
  • Strategic Planning
  • Connected Planning
  • Business Strategy
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Overview of Connected Planning

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

What is Connected Planning? Why Should You Care?

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 68 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

How Did We Get Here?

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 31 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Where is This Going?

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 54 min), 14 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Connected Planning for Business Transformation Specialization

Connected Planning for Business Transformation

