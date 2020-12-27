Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Competitive Strategy and Organization Design Project by Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU)

4.4
stars
27 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

This industry project is designed to allow you to apply the knowledge you have gained throughout the specialization for advising a real company. Our partner company will approach you with two specific questions the company is currently facing and that relate to the content of the specialization. You are asked to choose one of these questions and conduct an in-depth research on the topic. You need to collect relevant information, analyze it and relate it to the content you have learned throughout the Specialization. Based on your findings you will write a final report summarizing your research and consult the company how to deal with the issues they are facing....
By Andres C

Dec 27, 2020

This capstone project course is a good opportunity to apply the knowledge gained thru the previous courses, but it has to be perfected: 1. It could led to more specific goals that forces to cover more of the material/techniques learned 2. Third course, organizational design, is barely covered here, 3. If this is a professional oriented outcome, it does not have to be so much focused on academic format as it is, I think that is overloaded with formalism that does not contribute to the learning outcome. 4. an most important, peers submissions are plague with plagiarized reports (I have found at least 10 duplicated submissions) that does not care in at least changing their names, this is a shame.

By DIEGO M F P

Jan 28, 2021

I am very happy to have completed the program, the clarity with which Tobías explains himself is exceptional. The contents are appropriate and the level of demand is consistent.

By Roel H

Oct 1, 2020

Great project! Applying your new knowledge on a number of questions a IoT startup has. I liked it a lot though it requires quite some time, but very good practice!

By Alamjot K M

Aug 21, 2020

One of the best specializations on coursera!

By RODRIGO E P M

Sep 28, 2020

An excellent course. Widely recommended.

By محمد ع

May 12, 2018

great

By CHIRAG

Mar 23, 2021

good

By Andrés F T C

Jul 26, 2020

I really liked the project, but it would be great if the teaching staff reviews what people upload to the final project; There are people who upload blank documents and hope to get the certificate with it.

