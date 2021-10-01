Learner Reviews & Feedback for Overcoming Bias by University of California, Irvine
This course is for anyone that wants to learn more about bias and how it can affect business, relationships, and communities. The course begins with an exploration of the word bias and its many definitions. The course then covers workplace bias and strategies for overcoming personal bias. The course ends with an activity in which the learner creates an action plan for a bias free workplace....
By Pooja J
Oct 1, 2021
Very nice course! concious & unconcious bias is very important to learn in life