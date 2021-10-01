Chevron Left
Back to Overcoming Bias

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Overcoming Bias by University of California, Irvine

About the Course

This course is for anyone that wants to learn more about bias and how it can affect business, relationships, and communities. The course begins with an exploration of the word bias and its many definitions. The course then covers workplace bias and strategies for overcoming personal bias. The course ends with an activity in which the learner creates an action plan for a bias free workplace....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Overcoming Bias

By Pooja J

Oct 1, 2021

Very nice course! concious & unconcious bias is very important to learn in life

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder