About the Course
Staying positive is difficult. Everyone has stress in their life, whether it’s from family, work or school. With all the stress you carry, it can feel difficult to remain optimistic in the face of adversity. Thankfully, positive thinking is a skill that can be learned. Everyone has the capability to approach any situation with a more positive outlook, and this course will help you unlock that potential.
With the expertise of Dr. Shari Collins from the ASU School of Humanities, the Positive Thinking and Thriving course will put the tools, knowledge and strategies of positive thinking directly into your hands. You’ll learn the fundamentals and get acquainted with your positive thinking toolkit. Then, you’ll directly apply them in hands-on scenarios.
Positive thinking is finding optimism where there would normally be pessimism, finding meaning in events and empowering yourself to grow. Take the next step on your mindfulness and positivity journey today!...