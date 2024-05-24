Google Cloud
Preparing for Professional Cloud Network Engineer 日本語版
Preparing for Professional Cloud Network Engineer 日本語版

Taught in Japanese

What you'll learn

  • Professional Cloud Network Engineer 認定試験で取り扱われる分野を説明します。

  • 分野ごとに自分の知識やスキルのギャップを確認し、学習計画を作成します。

There are 7 modules in this course

「Preparing for Your Professional Cloud Network Engineer Journey」へようこそ。

Cymbal Bank が使用する Google Cloud 機能の概要を説明します。

このモジュールでは、Cymbal Bank の機能面の要件を確認して、VPC ネットワークを実装できるようにします。特に、ルーティング、GKE クラスタ、ファイアウォール、VPC Service Controls について検討します。学習計画を編集して、VPC ネットワークを設計および実装するために開発する必要があるスキルを書き留めます。

このモジュールでは、ロード バランシング、Cloud CDN、Cloud Armor、Cloud NAT、Cloud DNS、Packet Mirroring などのネットワーク サービスに関する Cymbal Bank の機能面の要件を確認します。学習計画を編集して、これらのサービスを設計および実装するために開発する必要があるスキルを書き留めます。

このモジュールでは、ハイブリッド相互接続に関する Cymbal Bank の機能面の要件を確認します。特に、Cloud Interconnect、Cloud VPN、Cloud Router について検討します。学習計画を編集して、ハイブリッド相互接続を実装するために開発する必要があるスキルを書き留めます。

このモジュールでは、Cymbal Bank のロギングとモニタリングの要件を確認します。また、特にネットワーク トラフィック、レイテンシ、接続に関するトラブルシューティングとデバッグについても検討します。学習計画を編集して、 ロギングとモニタリングを設計および実装し、効果的なトラブルシューティングを行い、ネットワーク運用を管理および最適化するために開発する必要があるスキルを書き留めます。

このモジュールでは、学習計画を完成させます。

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,326 Courses2,541,708 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

