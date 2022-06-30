In this course, you will learn about the fundamentals of User Experience (UX) research and design, such as how UX insights relate to design decisions and how accessibility affects users. You will get a brief tour in modern User Interface (UI) design, learning the basics of Figma, and understanding the importance of micro interactions.
None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.
What you will learn
The fundamentals of User Experience (UX) design and research
Accessibility considerations in design
Skills you will gain
- Web Design
- Front-End Web Development
- User Experience (UX)
- Accessibility
Offered by
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
About the Meta Front-End Developer Professional Certificate
Want to get started in the world of coding and build beautiful websites as a career? This 9-course program, designed by the software engineering experts at Meta, will prepare you for a career as a front-end developer.
