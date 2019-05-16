NR
Oct 17, 2019
It's a must join course for the people who want to deep dive into the world of Python. I really loving this course very much. I wanna explore more hence opting for other parts of this specialization.
Dec 7, 2020
The course was very comprehensive and easy to understand. The instructors made sure that they are giving the information in a way that won't make me confused. Thank you so much for this great course!
By Roque G G•
May 15, 2019
Can't participate in assignments unless you pay
By Kamesh D•
Sep 15, 2019
This is best introductory programming course in python. Mentors are planting every concept in our head in very fluent ways. You must take take this course as a begineer python programmer like me.
By Jacques L C•
Feb 26, 2020
Far too slow for experienced programmers who want to learn Python. This course is actually teaching Python as a first programming language.
By NITESH R•
Oct 18, 2019
By Adetola A•
Oct 28, 2020
I have no reason to rate it a star less than 5! The practice exercises and modes of teaching were on point. Also enjoyed the jokes at the end of each section (lol). Sending love and light from here.
By Jaime B•
Aug 11, 2020
This course offers excellent external tools for learning, like the Interactive Textbook and that makes it much more fun and relax to learn. Also Mr Resnick adds his charisma which you cannot forget.
By Scrappy_C•
Aug 9, 2019
Coursera has improved my practical skill in programming due a lot of practices and guidance. Taking Python basics has really helped me gain confidence to take over so many programming challenges.
By Jonathan F•
Oct 8, 2019
The practice exercises and the Runestone texbook reinforce the learning materials from the recorded lectures. I really love the pace and humor at the University of Michigan School of Information.
By Waqas U R•
Nov 7, 2019
I took this course after completing four of the five courses from ‘Python for Everybody’ specialisation offered by University of Michigan. Python for Everybody Specialisation is a kind of overview of the Python. But this course (Python Basics) is an in-depth course that gives great insight into the Python language. I would say that this course has taught me many new and basic things that were missing in Python fir Everybody specialisation.
By Tom B•
Mar 8, 2019
Basic is right - I'd recommend this for someone completely new to programming but those used to another programming language will find themselves wanting more in the way of extension questions. The main difficulty is working out how the materials fit together: it's very easy to find yourself going through the accompanying documents (which are very helpful) and find you've accidentally completed the assessments - which you then have to do again via the appropriate link in the course materials.
By Hanno H•
Apr 20, 2020
In itself, a good course. If you want to take this course, I recommend it. If you are, however, taking this entire specialization I suggest you walk away. The final course (course 5) is a course by someone who has not been lecturing in the course, presenting something they obviously are very fond of. The course work is, and I quote, "a project with minimal scaffolding. Expect to use the the discussion forums to gain insights! It’s not cheating to ask others for opinions or perspectives". In other words, part of the learning target is to work through bad or incomplete documentation and to solve an exercise that is stated without providing the information you need to solve it. Unless someone else already went through the moves, the lecturer fully expects you to fail by yourself.
If I wanted to feel the pain of learning without help or instructions, I would have just worked with the online manuals ... which is what this exercise openly tells you they want you to do. Its a shame for the other 4 courses, which are well done and have passionate lecturers.
By Abdul I•
Feb 11, 2019
An Excellent course for beginners who plan on learning programming for the first time. Good and challenging assignments. Way better than the other course by UoM called "Python for Everyone" (Sorry Dr. Charles Severance).
By Raj G•
Apr 12, 2020
This course is very good for beginners. The content and flow of the course is amazing. online practice tool to run our codes online without installing any software makes is even more user friendly.
By Carlos B H B•
May 30, 2020
course_wks = [1, 2, 3, 4]
review_5stars = input("Worth it?: ")
if review_5stars == "Yes definetly!":
for week in course_wks:
print("The week {} was awesome!".format(week))
print("The course was" + " great!".upper())
else:
print("Keep studying!, you're gonna love it")
By Michael N•
Jan 2, 2019
I have tried a few different Python courses and this is the one you want to do. Why? Because the textbook used SPACED REPETITION - scientifically proven as the best way to really learn anything.
By Assia H•
Jan 15, 2019
I really liked the exercises. especially when we do a mistake it explain why it is false. and one can follow the programming exercises step by step to understand how it works
By Rahul K R•
Dec 17, 2019
Auditing doesn't allow assessments
By Rich N•
Jan 7, 2019
This was a well put-together course. The instruction was clearly divided and explained during video presentation. The online course manual with a IDE environment to experiment was very useful. Each week's instruction built on previous week, and instructors proactively scanning and responding to questions on online class forums was very beneficial and appreciated. I do recommend taking this course including those without previous programming experience.
By Diksha T K•
Dec 8, 2020
By Warm S•
Apr 20, 2019
Super basic. Really geared toward a high school level.
By Mikel R•
Oct 20, 2020
Being very technical, and having trained many people over my professional career, and having written thousands of pages of technical documentation and training materials, I was very surprised at how poorly this course is put together.
One of the key principles which is missing, is the gross lack of explanation of why the code does things they way it does. Maybe there is companion materials not available in this course, but when a search on Google to try to clarify something which was not explained in the lectures nor in the written portions returns no results, then there is something seriously missing.
Very disappointed. I expected better from a course created by a university. I purchased a course on a different site and within the first hour, that course clarified numerous questions that I had after spending multiple hours review the course work in this course and on the internet.
By Brian U•
Dec 23, 2018
Excellent course! I have taken several online courses, including a few programming languages. Python Basics had by far the best content and format. The videos and readings reinforce each other and are focused into small segments so that I never felt overwhelmed. The quiz questions and assignments were spaced frequently enough to ensure I was learning the material as I progressed.
By Igor F•
Jan 14, 2019
To me this course is a great mixture of theory and practice, as after almost every lecture there are related excercises. It really helped me to get familiar with the language and those nuances which can lead to unexpected behavior of the compiled code (such as list mutation due to aliasing). Will recommend this course.
By Mordechai P•
Dec 28, 2018
I have some experience with python, (done several projects - sites, program for phones(Python-Kivy), and also program for Windows (Python-PyQt5) ). However, after I finished the course I got more knowledges. Thanks to all who created the training program, it is very COOL AND USEFUL.
By Chris I•
Feb 15, 2019
I really enjoyed this course and found the content easy to follow.