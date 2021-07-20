Chevron Left
Back to Python: Istruzioni per l’uso

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Python: Istruzioni per l’uso by Università di Napoli Federico II

4.1
stars
15 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

Il Corso fornisce i principi di programmazione, le tecniche e gli strumenti di Python, linguaggio interpretato orientato agli oggetti molto utilizzato in molteplici contesti scientifici ed aziendali. Python è un linguaggio di programmazione di alto livello, supporta diversi paradigmi di programmazione, come il paradigma object-oriented (con supporto all'ereditarietà multipla), imperativo e funzionale. Ha ottenuto un enorme successo nelle comunità dei programmatori grazie al connubio unico tra la semplicità di apprendimento e la potenza offerta dalle sue librerie. Questo corso fa parte della Specialization in Data Science con Python e R, cui sarà possibile iscriversi non appena il corso sarà partito....
Filter by:

1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Python: Istruzioni per l’uso

By Claudio G

Jul 20, 2021

U​n'introduzione adatta anche ai novizi, presupponendo un livello minimo di lingua inglese e uso del computer.

L​a docente nei video è comprensibile, spiega bene ed ha una buona dizione.

L​'unica mancanza del corso è forse la mancanza di esempi di uso pratico.

N​el complesso un buon corso

By Federico P

Sep 5, 2021

T​he course grasp only the surface of python language. Sometimes the explanations, the examples and the exercises are too simple or confuse. The same thing for the documentation. It gave me the idea of a rushed work

By Massimo F

Aug 30, 2021

very basic with errors. Not so recommended for someone who will really learn python

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder