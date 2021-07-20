By Claudio G•
Jul 20, 2021
Un'introduzione adatta anche ai novizi, presupponendo un livello minimo di lingua inglese e uso del computer.
La docente nei video è comprensibile, spiega bene ed ha una buona dizione.
L'unica mancanza del corso è forse la mancanza di esempi di uso pratico.
Nel complesso un buon corso
By Federico P•
Sep 5, 2021
The course grasp only the surface of python language. Sometimes the explanations, the examples and the exercises are too simple or confuse. The same thing for the documentation. It gave me the idea of a rushed work
By Massimo F•
Aug 30, 2021
very basic with errors. Not so recommended for someone who will really learn python