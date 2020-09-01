This course aims to teach people how to enhance the recruitment of racial and ethnic minorities in clinical trials. Key topics include the importance of diversity in clinical trials, barriers and facilitators to participation in clinical research, community engagement, effective communication, educating about clinical trials, provider outreach, effective prescreening and enrollment, person-centered consent, and retention. Anyone with the potential to recruit can benefit from this course, whether working in a clinical setting or in the community.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Understanding the Need to Increase Minority Recruitment in Clinical Trials
This lesson describes the need to include racial and ethnic minorities in clinical trials. We review how low participation of minorities in research affects health care. We discuss the lasting impact of past research abuses on people’s thoughts about research. Finally, we cover barriers to research participation and how to overcome them.
Module 2: Key Principles of Community Engagement
This lesson begins by describing the need to look at one’s own biases. Next, we review effective ways to engage with the community to make recruitment easier. We discuss the steps needed to make community partnerships. Finally, we show how community partnerships can increase recruitment for minority populations.
Module 3: Reaching Out Into the Community: Effective Communication
This lesson reviews communication best practices. We discuss ways to improve written and oral communication. The lesson aims to provide the knowledge and tools to more effectively communicate with the public about clinical trials.
Module 4: Educating Potential Research Participants
This lesson discusses how to provide education about clinical trials. We present ways to help build interest in trials. We show how to use learning styles and culture to improve education.
very informative and resourceful especially as a new research coordinator.
I really enjoyed this course. It was packed with very useful information. I learned a lot from it.
it was really great. one of the best online courses i have ever had. thanks for sharing!
The instructors are great, course materials useful, information presented is integral to a great recruitment and outreach program.
