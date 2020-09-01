About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Recruiting
  • Clinical Trial
Instructors

Offered by

Vanderbilt University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Module 1: Understanding the Need to Increase Minority Recruitment in Clinical Trials

Week 2

Module 2: Key Principles of Community Engagement

Week 3

Module 3: Reaching Out Into the Community: Effective Communication

Week 4

Module 4: Educating Potential Research Participants

