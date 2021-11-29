Chevron Left
Back to Introduction to Semiconductor Devices 2

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Semiconductor Devices 2 by Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)

4.5
stars
29 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

This course aims to provide a general understanding of semiconductor devices. This coures covers the Metal-Semiconductor Contact, Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (MOS) capapcitor, Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors(MOSFETs), CMOS, Metal-Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors(MESFETs), Memory and Bipolar Junction Transistor (BJT) to improve the overall knowledge of semiconductor industry. The lecture notes can be downloaded with registration, that helps students watch the videos. It is recommeded to print them in two pages in one A4 sheet and take notes during lectures for better understanding. Also, there are quiz problems to check your understanding of the lectures each week. To receive course certificate, you must score at least 60% of each week's quiz withing two chances. Lecture notes, quiz and certificate are offered to registered students only. week 1 Metal-Semiconductor Contact (Schottky/Ohmic contacts) week 2 Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor(MOS) Capacitor week 3 MOS Field Effect Transistors(MOSFETs) week 4 CMOS, CMOS logic (Inverter, NAND & NOR gate) week 5 Memory, Optoelectronic Devices week 6 MESFETs, Bipolar Junction Transistors, Modern MOSFET...
Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Introduction to Semiconductor Devices 2

By Darkhan T

Nov 29, 2021

Отличный курс. Жалко нет денег на первую часть.

By Saeed G K

Dec 8, 2021

Very useful and high quality course

By Бибинур О

Nov 26, 2021

Очень хороший курс

By Bakit A

Nov 26, 2021

курс просто кайф

By ‍이태군[학생](전자정보대학 전

Oct 21, 2020

Very beneficial

By Tokala L

Oct 4, 2020

good

By Alisson L

May 24, 2021

Poor english speaking skills of the professor makes this class very boring

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder