Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Semiconductor Devices 2 by Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)
4.5
stars
29 ratings
•
7 reviews
About the Course
This course aims to provide a general understanding of semiconductor devices. This coures covers the Metal-Semiconductor Contact, Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (MOS) capapcitor, Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors(MOSFETs), CMOS, Metal-Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors(MESFETs), Memory and Bipolar Junction Transistor (BJT) to improve the overall knowledge of semiconductor industry.
The lecture notes can be downloaded with registration, that helps students watch the videos. It is recommeded to print them in two pages in one A4 sheet and take notes during lectures for better understanding. Also, there are quiz problems to check your understanding of the lectures each week. To receive course certificate, you must score at least 60% of each week's quiz withing two chances.
Lecture notes, quiz and certificate are offered to registered students only.
week 1 Metal-Semiconductor Contact (Schottky/Ohmic contacts)
week 2 Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor(MOS) Capacitor
week 3 MOS Field Effect Transistors(MOSFETs)
week 4 CMOS, CMOS logic (Inverter, NAND & NOR gate)
week 5 Memory, Optoelectronic Devices
week 6 MESFETs, Bipolar Junction Transistors, Modern MOSFET...
Filter by:
1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Introduction to Semiconductor Devices 2
By Darkhan T
•
Nov 29, 2021
Отличный курс. Жалко нет денег на первую часть.
By Saeed G K
•
Dec 8, 2021
Very useful and high quality course
By Бибинур О
•
Nov 26, 2021
Очень хороший курс
By Bakit A
•
Nov 26, 2021
курс просто кайф
By 이태군[학생](전자정보대학 전
•
Oct 21, 2020
Very beneficial
By Tokala L
•
Oct 4, 2020
good
By Alisson L
•
May 24, 2021
Poor english speaking skills of the professor makes this class very boring