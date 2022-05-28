About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)
Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)

Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Este é o "Serverless Machine Learning on Google Cloud Platform"

2 videos (Total 5 min)
Módulo 1: Primeiros passos com machine learning

21 videos (Total 109 min)
Módulo 2: Criação de modelos de ML com o TensorFlow

15 videos (Total 65 min)
Módulo 3: Escalonamento de modelos de ML com o Cloud ML Engine

7 videos (Total 28 min)
Módulo 4: Engenharia de atributos

16 videos (Total 92 min)

