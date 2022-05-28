Este curso intensivo sob demanda de quatro dias oferece aos participantes uma introdução sobre como projetar e criar sistemas de machine learning no Google Cloud Platform. Por meio de apresentações, demonstrações e laboratórios práticos, os participantes aprenderão os conceitos de machine learning (ML) e do TensorFlow, além de habilidades de desenvolvimento, avaliação e produção de modelos de ML.
Serverless Machine Learning with Tensorflow on Google Cloud em Português BrasileiroGoogle Cloud
Google Cloud
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Este é o "Serverless Machine Learning on Google Cloud Platform"
Módulo 1: Primeiros passos com machine learning
Módulo 2: Criação de modelos de ML com o TensorFlow
Módulo 3: Escalonamento de modelos de ML com o Cloud ML Engine
Módulo 4: Engenharia de atributos
